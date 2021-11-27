Apple and Google have been fined $ 11 million by Italy for commercial use of personal data





The Italian Competition and Markets Authority, which claims that both Apple and Google violated national consumer law, has fined Apple and Google a total of € 10 million ($ 11.2 million). According to AppleInsider, in a translated statement, regulators said: .. “

Apple has been accused of not telling the truth about the data used to create the Apple ID

Authorities said: “Google is doing economic activities based on offering a wide range of products and services connected to the Internet. This is also based on user profiling and is done thanks to the data. Apple uses user data. Collect, profile, and use for commercial purposes, so you don’t have to proceed with data transfer to a third party, “Apple directly leverages its economic value through promotional activities to leverage its products. And third parties via the App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Books commercial platforms. “

Over the past few years, Apple has been telling consumers how the iPhone promotes privacy.

Apple, which has greatly promoted the privacy enjoyed by iPhone users, has been accused of not telling users that Apple will use that information for commercial purposes when they create an Apple ID. Instead, Apple says creating an ID helps to personalize and improve their experience.

“We strive to provide people with easy control to control information, limit the use of personal data, and fully comply with consumer protection rules,” Google said in a statement. Said. To impose further fines on Apple and Google, $ 11.2 million is the maximum fine allowed by Italian consumer law. Last year, Apple had to pay Italy 10 million euros for making incomplete claims about the water resistance of certain iPhone models. Apple’s first breach was to claim the water resistance of the iPhone unit based on ideal laboratory conditions. According to an Italian distributor, the iPhone unit actually tested outside the lab couldn’t maintain the depth and time water resistance promoted by Apple. In other words, Apple sold the phone as capable of withstanding submersion to a depth of 1-4 meters (3.37 inches to 13.12 inches) for up to 30 minutes, depending on the model. However, the Italian Competition and Markets Authority said Apple never told consumers that these results were achieved only under laboratory conditions.

In the tests used by Apple, we used static, pure water compared to real life, where the water that the iPhone could enter could be agitated and salty. The second part of the complaint is the accusation against Apple, which many US iPhone buyers are complaining about. The Italian Competition and Markets Authority said Apple should not be allowed to promote the water resistance of the iPhone in order to sell the device, but denied a warranty claim for flood damage.

Apple and Amazon were fined $ 230 million by Italian antitrust regulators just a few days ago.

The iPhone’s warranty says “no liquid damage is guaranteed,” but most consumers are fooled by this statement because Apple hasn’t made it clear what warranty is being discussed. The Italian agency said. Apple also doesn’t discuss the water resistance limits and conditions Apple uses to protect the iPhone.

In addition to having to pay a fine of € 10 million, Apple has been forced to publish a notice on the Italian website that includes a “Consumer Protection Information” link. At that time, Apple said it could receive similar allegations from other EU countries.

Just a few days ago, Apple and Amazon were fined $ 230 million by the Italian antitrust authority L’Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM). The company has been accused of working as a team to prevent Apple’s competitors from lowering prices for products that compete with Apple and Beats wearables. Amazon and Apple say they plan to appeal the decision.

