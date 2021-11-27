The best smart technology presents ideas for tech-savvy family and friends





Christmas is approaching. If you’re looking for new technology under the tree, we’ll cover you.

2021 was the year of smart homes, and it wasn’t as affordable to have a variety of rooms with smart speakers, doorbells, displays and lighting.

Affordable ($ 150 or less)

Google has a wide range of home smart devices, from speakers and doorbells to displays and Wi-Fi extenders. (Included)

Smart home speakers are a necessity and are more affordable than ever. Google’s Nest mini speakers aren’t entirely new, but they’re worth the best on the market for less than $ 50.

From Google Nest Audio, $ 149, or a cheaper, smaller alternative, Google Nest mini, $ 49

Apple’s Homepod smart speaker has been discontinued after announcing a smaller version. They still call it the Homepod, and even though they only have one version, they just add the word “mini” to the end. Apple’s smart speaker costs $ 149, which is expensive considering it’s physically smaller than Google’s Nest Audio.

Apple Homepod Mini, Amazon Echo ($ 149) from $ 149 or a cheaper smaller alternative, Echo Dot Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 from $ 59 features a wireless charger for mobile phones. (Included)

Like smart home speakers, there are a variety of smart displays that can help bring your home to life. Lenovo’s latest Smart Clock 2 includes a wireless charger on the side. It’s the perfect bedside companion. Lenovo also has a budget-friendly basic smart watch that still includes displays and speakers, starting at $ 49.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2, $ 129 to Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $ 49 to Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Smart Home Display, $ 149 to Smart Lighting are all the rage and wifi compatible LED gloves are more affordable than ever. It is a price. (Included)

Smart lighting is closely related to other smart home devices and is a highly competitive market. Phillip Hue’s premium lighting displays are one step ahead of other displays, but starter kits can save you hundreds of dollars.

New cheaper alternatives such as Kmart’s Anko series, Mirabella, and Big W’s Laser are good starting points for those who don’t want to spend money, but Laser’s Smart LED strip lights, for example, are more expensive options. Not as bright as it is.

There are plenty of accessories to pair with AirTag, including Mirabella Genio LED Twin Bar Lights, $ 59 Laser Smart Gloves, $ 10 to Anko 10m Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Lights, and $ 59 Leather Pouches (included)

What Apple lacks in the range of home speakers makes up for the perfect stocking stuffing with affordable technology. Apple Airtag can track your items so you don’t have to worry about where you put your wallet or keys.

Apple AirTag, $ 45 per pack, or $ 149 for 4 packs

Another affordable purchase is a subscription gift card, especially if you’ve left it to the end. There are dozens of services, from Netflix, Stan, Disney + to gaming services such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

These cards can be purchased from almost any supermarket or even a gas station for just $ 10. If you want to save the tree, you always have the option to buy it online.

PlayStation Plus 1 Month Membership $ 11.95 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription 1 Month Membership $ 15.95 Netflix, Stan, Disney + Gift Cards from $ 20

Coffee makers are an integral part of any Australian home. The Nespresso Vertuo Next is Nespresso’s latest pod machine and is also compatible with the new Carafe Pour-over set.

If you’re looking to stick to the classic way of making coffee, the Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Machine is one of the most acclaimed milk whisks on the market included.

Nespresso Vertuo Next, from $ 279 Sunbeam Mini Barista Espresso Machine, from $ 269 Nextbase’s latest dashcams come with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa. (Included)

I installed a smart home, but what about the car? Nextbase’s latest dashcam series comes with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa. That is, you can ask the dash camera to perform certain actions, such as “Alexa, take a picture!” While driving.

A dashcam is a great way to take care of yourself while you’re out for Christmas.

Nextbase 522GW Dashcam, from $ 298 Google and Amazon’s top model smart doorbells are competitively priced at $ 329. (Included)

Plenty of doorbells and doorbells. There are several smart doorbells currently available, but the latest is Google’s Nest doorbell. Alternatively, you can always stick to Amazon’s original Ring Doorbell. It can continue to be used as a good home alert solution. The latest versions of the doorbells are both competitively priced at $ 329.

Google Nest doorbells start at $ 329, Ring Doorbell 4 starts at $ 329, and the original Ring Doorbell is now only $ 125 on Amazon’s website.

Smart watches have finally become mainstream. Ten years ago, it was hard to imagine a world where half of the population was adopting this technology, but now it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t (or doesn’t want) a smartwatch on their wrist. increase.

There are a wide variety of smartwatches out there, each with its own design and features.

Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s best watch ever (included)

The bigger you get the full price of Apple’s best smartwatch ever, the better. You can also use it in combination with bands and colors for the perfect personalized gift with cheap options like SE.

Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE from $ 599, ScanWatch from $ 429 is the first smartwatch to receive TGA approval for ECG technology. (Included)

Withings’ latest smartwatch is significantly approved by TGA for ECG technology that scans vitals to detect the wearer’s heart health. What’s missing from a full-frame smart display makes up for battery life. The average charging time for ScanWatch is 30 days.

Withings ScanWatch, from $ 499, the GoPro HERO10 supports 5.3K video at 60 frames per second. (Included) GoPro’s latest products are one step ahead of other products. The HERO10 Black pulls back your arms and legs, but it’s the best action camera on the market. For adventurers and travelers, you need to buy up to 5.3K video at 120 frames per second with state-of-the-art digital stabilization technology. Check out the GoPro HERO10. GoPro HERO10 Black 9News Review from $ 529 with a 1-year subscription. DeLonghi’s latest manual coffee machine is perfect for aspiring baristas. (Included)

Delonghi’s latest manual coffee machine, the La Specialist Arte, is the perfect machine for barista aspirants and aspirants. The machine also comes with a “steam wand” that helps you draw masterpieces on top of coffee foam, grinding, brewing and whipping.

From Delonghi La Specialista Arte, $ 749, Nanoleaf wall panels come in a variety of shapes and styles, from triangular panels to hexagons with a wooden finish. (Included)

There are various premium smart lighting kits that you can install in your home, such as Nanoleaf shape panels. Get back over $ 500 with a single 15-pack starter kit. Panels come in a variety of shapes and designs. Triangles, hexagons, and more recently Nanoleaf lines.

Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit (15 packs), $ 549

