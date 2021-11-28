North Georgia media company sues Google and Facebook





Times Journal, a media company that publishes several North Georgia newspapers, including Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger, has sued Google and Facebook.

Publishers claim that social media giants have violated federal antitrust and antitrust laws to the extent that they “threate the extinction of local newspapers across the country.”

A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia was a 2020 U.S. House of Representatives judiciary against the digital advertising market, which determined that Google and Facebook “anti-competitive and monopoly practices are having a serious impact.” It refers to the results of the antitrust investigation of the Society. For Japan’s free and diverse coverage, especially in the newspaper industry. “

“There is no longer a competitive market where newspapers can compete fairly for online advertising revenue. Google has vertically integrated through hundreds of mergers and acquisitions, giving it control over all sellers, buyers and intermediaries in the market. We pitched in-house and consumed most of our revenue. ” “Google’s illegal anti-competitive behavior is directly stripping the main sources of income for newspapers across the country, including plaintiffs. Freedom of the press is not at stake, and the press itself is at stake. . “

Times-Journal Inc. publishes the Calhorn Times, Marietta Daily Journal, Cherokee Tribune, Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News, and Morgan County Citizens, in addition to Katosa County News and Walker Messenger.

Google and Facebook haven’t responded publicly to the case yet, but Google Economic Policy Director Adam Cohen said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was involved in a 10-state lawsuit filed against Google last December. I wrote a blog post in January addressing a similar claim by Paxton. For “anti-competitive behavior” in the online advertising industry.

Cohen argued in a post that Google has worked to “do the right thing” to balance the concerns of publishers, advertisers, and those who use the company’s services.

“Our advertising technology rivals and large partners do not always like all the decisions we make. We can never please everyone, but that is evidence of fraud. No, it’s not a reliable basis for antitrust proceedings, “cohen wrote.

The lawsuit agreed that one of the ways Google and Facebook harmed the press was that Facebook wouldn’t challenge Google’s advertising business in return for special treatment at Google’s advertising auctions. It claims to be due to a 2018 transaction known as.

“The quid proquare was: Facebook has significantly refrained from advancing into header bidding and instead bid through Google’s advertising server. Instead, Google has agreed to favor Facebook at the auction.” The lawsuit said. “This agreement ends the growing threat to Google’s dominance and further solidifies its hanging in the market.”

The Jedi Blue deal is not the only case in which Google and Facebook have hurt the media industry. He also argued that he was “directly” responsible for the significant revenue savings of the industry as a whole.

“Since 2006, newspaper advertising revenue, which is important for funding quality journalism, has fallen by more than 50%. Newspaper advertising has fallen from $ 49 billion in 2006 to $ 16.5 billion in 2017. As a result of these declines in revenue, the newspaper industry is threatened. ” “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 1990 and 2016, about 30,000 newspaper jobs were lost, a 60% reduction across the industry.”

According to the proceedings, the decline in newspaper revenues across the country was “directly caused” by corporate behavior and contributed to the growing public distrust of the media.

“Despite the significant increase in online traffic in major newspapers across the country, printed matter and digital newsrooms across the country are dismissing reporters or completely collapsing. As a result, communities across the United States Increasingly, we are losing sources of local news, “the complaint said. .. “The emergence of platform gatekeepers, and the market power of Google and Facebook, has contributed to the decline of credible news sources.”

