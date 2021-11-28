Tired of waiting for drive-through?Artificial intelligence may provide a solution





Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

At the end of this summer, drive-through was about 26 seconds slower than last year, according to one study. It may not seem like much, but in the fast food world, every moment is important.

“In terms of where consumers order from, it can succeed or fail in just a few seconds,” said Amanda Topper, research director at research firm Mintel. The data is from SeeLevel HX, which tracks drive-through times at approximately 1,500 US restaurants across 10 major chains from July 5th to August 6th.

Faster drive-throughs can be a “competitive advantage,” but long lines can discourage customers from stopping, Topper said. , When many customers find it safer in the car than in a restaurant.

So far, the habit is stuck. According to a technomic consumer survey, about 52% of fast service restaurant orders were driven-through in August 2021 compared to about 42% in January 2020.

In the highly competitive fast food space, increasing demand across all channels is a win. The restaurant doesn’t want to give up the potential sales of drive-through and lose the ground, but it can’t overwhelm the system and risk losing customers.

To solve that problem, fast food chains are chasing multiple solutions. Much about more lanes, more pickup options, more technology.

How drive-through got stuck

The main cause of drive-through delays is restaurant stuffing. “Labor … is at the heart of many of the big challenges restaurants are facing today,” said David Henkes, Senior Principal of Technonomics.

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants and bars were under-employed by about 800,000 as of October, compared to February 2020 before the pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, smoking cessation rates in the accommodation and food service industries reached 6.6% in September, leaving a large number of workers. This is more than double the overall average of 3%.

And the pandemic-fueled drive-through, delivery, and push to pick-up created a cycle. When workers scramble to process those off-site orders, customers in the restaurant may become frustrated and instead turn to drive-through.

“You’re sitting in line waiting, while all drive-through orders are fulfilled and take-out orders are fulfilled,” says Henks. Until labor conditions ease, restaurants are “diverting resources to where they are most effectively used. For many quick service restaurants, it’s a drive-through.”

Restaurants that lack some staff choose to keep their dining rooms completely closed. But even adding employees to drive-through staff puts a lot of pressure on that channel.

For example, in Wendy’s, staffing challenges “closed an average of more dining rooms in the third quarter than in the second quarter,” CEO Todd Penegor said on a recent analyst call. I am saying. “One of the big keys to us is to really help relieve pressure from drive-throughs and open up the dining room to support the advancement of our digital business.”

In the meantime, there is even a challenge with the staff that the restaurant was able to maintain. Industry turmoil means more layoffs, which means inexperienced workers. Peter Saleh, a restaurant analyst at BTIG, said:

Another pandemic trend, large orders, only exacerbates the situation, Sale said. Some restaurant chains said the average check size increased, although traffic may have slowed during the crisis. This is partly due to price increases, but also because families and groups have placed large orders to eat together at home.

Pre-order, double lane, artificial intelligence

It is not clear when or when the restaurant’s workforce pool will grow. That’s why restaurants are looking to other solutions.

Earlier this week, KFC announced a drive-through alternative called Quick Pickup. Customers pre-order from the KFC app or website, drive to the KFC location, park in their own location, then visit the restaurant and pick up food from the shelves near the cashier. In its announcement, KFC encouraged customers to choose pickups over drive-throughs.

This is not an idea for a new pandemic era. Fast casual chains such as Sweetgreen and Chipotle have long been equipped with pickup shelves. McDonald’s said last year that it was testing an express line and a dedicated pickup spot for customers who placed digital orders. Burger King also announced last year a new restaurant design with similar spots and a walk-up order window.

Order-ahead not only removes some pressure from drive-through windows, but also tells people to order from the app an important way for fast food chains to build loyalty with rewards and limited offers and learn more about their customers. I urge you.

Still, fast food has always focused on convenience, so adding another step may not appeal to all diners. As a result, some chains are tilted towards drive-through.

Burger King is building a prototype with more drive-through lanes. McDonald’s and others are experimenting with automated voice technology that can accept customer orders.

McDonald’s is testing automatic order acceptance on several drive-throughs in the United States, CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts on a phone call in October. He said the effort “showed a substantial benefit to the customer and crew experience.” According to the company, McDonald’s drive-through times in key markets have been reduced by an average of about 30 seconds over the past two years.

In another drive-through initiative, last year, Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, announced that it will roll out digital menu screens for contactless payments by mid-2022. Wendy’s also recently announced a partnership with Google to provide access to AI and other technologies to help improve drive-through orders.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

