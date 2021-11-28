Xiaomi opens a factory in Beijing, with annual production of 300,000 units





Xiaomi Corp, a major smartphone company in China. Has officially signed a cooperation agreement with the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area Management Committee, also known as E-Town, to build an automobile factory in Beijing, a statement on Saturday said.

Xiaomi has become the latest technology company to join China’s Red New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector and has promised to invest $ 10 billion in the new electric vehicle sector over the next decade in March. Six months later, we completed the official business registration of the electric vehicle (EV) unit Xiaomi EV. This is a milestone in our entry into the automotive sector.

According to a statement posted by E-Town on its WeChat account, the new plant will be able to produce 300,000 vehicles annually for Xiaomi’s EV units.

According to the statement, the factory will be built in two stages, Xiaomi will also build the headquarters of the automobile unit, sales and research headquarters in E-Town, and the target announced by the CEO of Xiaomi is expected to reach mass production in 2024. He added that it has been done. Reijun in October.

Xiaomi revealed in its latest third-quarter financial report on Tuesday that the automotive project is on track with a team of more than 500 staff.

China has become the world’s largest electric vehicle market in the last decade, with more and more foreign and domestic companies entering this field.

Besides Xiaomi, my country’s Nio Inc. And Xpeng Inc. Other NEV manufacturers such as, and foreign companies such as US leader Tesla Inc. are expanding their manufacturing capacity in China, where the government is actively driving green growth.

According to data from the China Automakers Association, NEV sales reached 2.54 million units in the first 10 months of 2021, up 180% year-on-year.

The association estimates that full-year NEV sales could reach 3 million units.

Located in the Daxing District of southern Beijing, E-Town is a major hub for advanced technological industries in Beijing and contributes to the local real economy. Today, there are major industries in next-generation information technology, NEV and smart cars, biotechnology and big health, robotics, and smart manufacturing.

Automakers such as Beijing Benz and Beijing Electric Vehicle are also headquartered in this region.

