Nigerian tech company raises $ 417.5 million in nine months





Published November 28, 2021

Nigerian tech startups have been found to have raised an estimated $ 417.5 million in nine months.

It’s based on TechCrunch, TechCabal, and Nairametrics fund announcement analysis.

The estimated $ 417.5 million raised so far exceeds the $ 300 million raised in 2020.

Educational technology companies, health tech companies and telecommunications technology organizations accounted for the remaining 9.22% of the proceeds, while fintech companies accounted for 90.78% of the $ 417.5 million raised so far this year.

Nigeria has the largest number of start-ups in Africa, most of which operate in the financial services sector. This is because many people in Nigeria do not have a bank account or a bank.

This is due to the African Tech Ecosystem of the Future 2021/2022 ranking created by the fDi Intelligence of Financial Times in collaboration with Briter Bridges.

According to the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access report, approximately 38 million adults are economically excluded from Nigeria’s 200 million population.

Between 2014 and 2019, Nigeria’s FinTech Space raised more than $ 600 million. According to the FinTech Association of Nigeria, investment in the financial services ecosystem is expected to exceed $ 400 million in 2021, and its revenue base is estimated to reach $ 543 million by 2022.

To further enhance the status of the startup space, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Buhari (retd.) Recently stated that our youth are the most valuable natural resources at home and abroad.

Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship are obvious to everyone. We work with the legislature to develop an environment that can support, care for and transform the passion of the legislature into expandable ideas.

This signaled the enactment of a startup bill to be submitted to parliament by the end of 2021.

According to the Startup Bill website, the project is a joint initiative by the Nigerian tech startup ecosystem and the President to unlock the potential of the digital economy through co-created regulations.

This bill ensures that Nigerian laws and regulations are friendly, clear, planned and functioning for the technology ecosystem. We believe this will help create an environment that enables the growth, appeal and protection of investment in tech startups.

