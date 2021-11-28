“Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” proves that some remakes should be dishonest





Pokemon Diamond for the Nintendo DS was the first video game I received as a Christmas present.

Technically it was the first Pokemon Sapphire to play, but the Sinnoh region really solidified my love for Pokemon and video game media in general. It’s nice to see the Sinnoh region get the right remake.

But Im was also disappointed with the quaintness of Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds. Except for a few welcome introductions, this is, as you remember, the original Pokemon Diamond Pearl, for better or for worse. Developers feel like they have unplanned choices about what to improve and what to keep the same. The end result is comfortable, familiar and completely uninspiring.

Now in platinum

You set out on a journey to fill the Pokédex, defeat eight gym leaders and evil organizations, capture the legendary Pokemon, and defeat the Elite Four to become the champion. Brilliant Diamond offers the same experience you’ve come to know and love in this series, so for those who feel the series is too far from its roots in trials and wild areas, it’s a classic Pokemon experience. Stir up itching.

That said, the original game has some obvious flaws, such as locking the evolution of new Pokemon such as Dusknoir and Electivire after the game, and having few Fire types available. Certain gym leaders and members of Elite Four have strange teams that don’t always match the type they’re supposed to represent because there aren’t enough Pokemon of that type in the game.

These were the fundamental issues of the otherwise solid Pokemon game. Brilliant Diamond does nothing to fix them. Are you even more confused? Pokemon Platinum essentially reworked these games in 2009 with a new story and better Pokemon distribution.

Brilliant diamonds almost completely ignore platinum. Not surprisingly, the developers wanted the remake to be loyal, but if the game changes 11 years ago were better than the remake, the reimagination feels a bit hollow.

Brilliant diamonds can succeed if they do something unique, but the overall lack of ambition is disappointing. Customize your trainer and Pok Balls to make your adventure and team feel unique. Grand Underground is a vast hub for exploring with friends, and Ramanas Park provides an official way to get many popular legendary Pokemon.

Developers have taken their way off to make AI more capable, and some of the endgame battles have become tougher than before. This should please those who think the series has become too easy. Defeating Pokemon Champion Cynthia requires a strong team and good strategy. At the same time, growing a complete team of Pokemon is a smoother process than ever, as all Pokemon in your party gain experience points after combat.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds are uneven, but almost successful. It’s safe enough to be fun and unambiguous.

Not evolving

Obviously, the most important difference between the original game and the remake is the visual. Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls are completely 3D, sporting chibi styles around the world and providing more realistic proportions in combat. But even these reworked visuals are mixed bags.

With these Nintendo Switch remakes, the water looks amazingly good. But don’t worry, not too many.Nintendo

Occasionally, some animations are very detailed and some areas look gorgeous thanks to the effects of water and lighting. Also, textures and other effects can seem very confusing and rushing (especially the ponyta and rapidash fires look terrible). The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Remake sets a high standard for this visual style, but Brilliant Diamonds don’t fully meet it.

Currently, the game lacks some important multiplayer features such as a global trading system and a union room for two or more people. Developer ILCA will add these in post-release patches, but excluding them will reduce the online experience and make it feel like the Pokmon Company lit these remakes with green light just to fill the slots in the release calendar. ..

Thankfully, it’s not as technically flawed as GTA: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition, or worse than the original as Warcraft III: Reforged. Still, it hasn’t reached the height of remakes of previous Pokemon like Heart Gold and Soul Silver. Heart Gold and Soul Silver have rethought the source material as much as preserving the original for a new generation.

Despite the shortcomings, diamonds and pearls are still good Pokemon games and I have a lot of nostalgia for them. If you don’t have access to the original Pokemon DS game and want to travel Sinnoh again, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond offers a complete number of remakes.

Brilliant Diamond lacks ambition and is more frustrating than it pleases fans of Pokemon Platinum. Still, it may be necessary to remake a very loyal classic Pokemon before Game Freak makes a big change in the formula with 2022’s Pokemon Legend: Arceus.

6/10

Inverse reviewed Nintendo Switch’s Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds. Currently available.

Inverse Video Game Review Spirit: When it comes to video games, Inverse emphasizes some qualities not found on other sites. For example, we care more than money for hours. Many new AAA games have similar costs. That’s why we focus more on playing experience than price comparison. We don’t focus as much on shattering and fetching quests as games that take full advantage of every level. We also place the highest priority on in-game stories. If the world of video games is rich enough to foster sociological theories about government and character backstory, it’s a game we can’t stop thinking about, regardless of its price or popularity. I don’t punch down. You don’t evaluate indie games in the same way you evaluate AAA games created by teams of thousands of people. Review the game based on what is available on the console at the time. And finally, we are hardly tolerant of junk science. (Magic is always okay.)

