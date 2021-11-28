How to set up and use Google’s new Gmail widget for Android 12





You can customize the Android 12 “Material You” themed resizeable Gmail widget to quickly view any folder or label in Google Email.

Android 12 and its Material You theme unify the look of your home screen. Google’s new Gmail widget takes advantage of it to quickly and easily see what’s in your inbox. The great thing about widgets is that you can easily access the information. At first glance, just swipe if you put it on another page. In any case, it’s easier and more noticeable to see the news on the widget’s home screen than the user has to go looking for the news in the app.

Google’s Android 12 is an important update, introducing wallpaper-based color themes throughout the system and providing a unified design for apps and utilities to help users understand where to look for controls and information. I did. In addition, many small improvements have been added, such as full-page screenshots, one-handed mode, and Wi-Fi sharing via QR code, making the system more accessible and sophisticated. Google’s mobile operating system has had widgets for many years, but Android 12 has made the widgets better and more consistent.

The new Gmail widget with Android Material You styling, launched in November 2021, provides a very quick and easy way to check your email without opening the app. The widget is highly customizable and can be resized, navigated to any part of the home screen and to any page. To get started, the user can press and hold an empty part of the screen instead of an app or widget until the menu opens. Tap a widget option to open a library of available widgets, scroll down to Gmail to drag the widget to your home screen page. If you have multiple accounts on your phone, you need to select a Google account. Select a folder or label,[プライマリ]or[受信トレイ]Select to display the standard view.

Resizing and using the Gmail widget

The Android 12 Gmail widget can be resized and repositioned at any time. The user can press and hold the widget until the handle appears on the edge. Users can drag these to change from the default size of 2 width app icons x 2 height. An intermediate 3×2 or maximum 3×3 app icon size is possible to allow a larger window to the user’s Gmail inbox or another folder. Resizing handles appear around the widget, but users can also relocate them to any page on the home screen.

To use the widget, scroll the view to browse the email and tap one to open it in the app. There is also a compose button that opens the app with a blank email ready for input. If Google Chat or Meet is enabled, the button will appear as a shortcut to open those services. As an Android 12 Material You widget, the Gmail widget automatically blends into the wallpaper and color of your choice, making a beautiful and useful addition to your Android phone if you have a Gmail account.

