Top 10 ways AI is transforming the FoodTech industry





The food technology industry is one of the most important businesses in the world’s various manufacturing industries. The implementation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning has automated some of the complex issues that the industry primarily faces. Artificial intelligence and data science have improved the quality of restaurants, cafes, online food delivery systems, and food outlets by increasing production and using a variety of fitting algorithms to increase sales. Here are some of the top innovations in artificial intelligence and how they have transformed the food technology industry.

Top 10 AI innovations in the FoodTech industry

Alternative Proteins: Cultured meat and plats are the main sources of alternative proteins currently available. Not only are they rich in nutrients, they also minimize the use of resources. These products also reduce overall consumption costs as they are only needed for minor dietary requirements and health monitoring. Technological advances in fermentation and molecular biology have enabled companies to realize sustainable alternative protein production solutions. 3D Food Printers: 3D Food Printers enable personalized and alternative protein-based diets that provide proper nutrition to our body. Despite that fact, material extrusion is one of the most common types of food printing methods, but companies are also beginning to use laser, inkjet food printing, and bioprinting methods in their food development. This technology can meet unrecognized needs in terms of individual nutrition, food waste, and demand. Smart Food Waste Tracker: Studies show that large amounts of food produced around the world are lost or wasted. Therefore, recent AI innovations have developed technological solutions to minimize and track food loss around the world. These monitoring solutions help food producers, restaurants, hotels and smart cities reduce food waste. This innovation has also brought about a paradigm shift from food waste to a zero waste approach in food manufacturers.

Automated Kitchen: The idea of ​​using a robot in the kitchen seems very surprising, but it’s now a reality. In recent years, restaurants have opted for automated tools and machines to relieve work pressure. An automated kitchen is a restaurant or kitchen that uses robots to cook and cook. These robots are precision cooks trained to cook according to the chef’s choices and plans. Autonomous food delivery robot: Food delivery robots provide food and drink autonomously. These robots can help waiters carry food and innovate creative ways to satisfy their diet. Restaurants and hotels have greatly benefited from this innovation. These robots are intelligent, automatic and non-contact. These machines can also reduce mistakes and automate the food and beverage manufacturing process. It can also enhance existing menus and reduce food waste. Dietary Supplements: With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals have become more focused on their nutrition and healthy diet. This has made dietary supplements one of the top innovations in the food industry. Scientists studying dietary supplements suggest that these products offer health benefits to disorders associated with oxidative stress such as allergies, diabetes, and immune disorders. Forward osmosis: Penetration has several life-supporting functions and has been proven to be useful for food preservation. Widely used in the food industry for liquid food enrichment is a promising membrane technology. Packaged juices tend to lose color, flavor and nutrition during processing compared to fresh juices. By implementing this technology, manufacturers can keep all these aspects in a packaged liquid without any health problems.

Ghost Kitchen: A ghost kitchen is a food preparation or restaurant with no waiters, dining rooms, takeaways, and basically no public space. These kitchens are only available online. A restaurant that appears as a ghost kitchen usually appears as a regular restaurant in online food delivery apps. This will increase the use of food delivery apps when the need for social distance peaks.

Restaurant Voice Bot: An artificial intelligence-enabled voice bot is essentially an automated conversational AI agent that automates, selects or selects food ordering processes using only voice-to-search capabilities. These robots are capable of human language. Such voice boot software products can increase productivity and minimize human error. There are several food applications and platforms that have taught this innovation to improve the customer experience.

Vertical Farming: Vertical farming is the practice of growing vegetables and other foods in vertically stacked layers, especially in structures such as skyscrapers, shipping containers, or reused warehouses. By artificially controlling temperature, light, humidity, and gas, it has become possible to manufacture foods and medicines indoors. The main goal of vertical farming is to maximize food production in a confined space.

The future of AI in FoodTech

Recent developments in artificial intelligence and data management represent some promising solutions for optimizing the food industry. One of the main attributes of using AI in the future is that the data used must be of very high quality. The grocery industry is also using AI to provide customers with targeted facilities for managing inventory. In the future, AI will help eradicate food loss and food system inefficiencies, but it is always our responsibility to make efficient use of these resources.

