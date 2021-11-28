The IT sector helps the industry become globally competitive





State government.The minister says he is training people and taking steps to close the skill gap.

At the valedictory session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Connect 2021, Information Technology Minister T. Mano Thangaraj said that the Information Technology sector will enable other industries to become globally competitive.

Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Government has taken many steps to close the gap in information and communication technology (ICT) skills and train people to become proficient in technology.

IT secretary Neeraj Mittal said the CII Connect 2021 focuses primarily on start-ups and the need for governments to help create jobs for unemployed youth. He emphasized the need for innovation in all kinds of technologies and commented that deep technology is a completely different technology with so many challenges that entrepreneurs have to tackle.

Critical thinking

Kalyan Kumar B., Global Chief Technology Officer and Ecosystem Head of HCL Technologies, advised academic societies to raise critical thinking and ultimately close the talent gap. KPMG International Ltd. R. Narayanan, National Leader Education and Skills Development, said that the implementation of BharatNet in the state will cover all village Panchayats by this year, while sharing key points from the summit, Tamil Nadu Data Center. Added Policy The announcement by Prime Minister MK Stalin will be of great help in making digital technology available to all departments of people and various government departments in the state.

CII Tamil Nadu Chairman S. Chandra Kumar said 1,500 people physically attended the event and 5,000 digitally attended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/it-sector-will-help-industries-to-become-globally-competitive/article37731236.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

