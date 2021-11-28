How to manage Facebook pixels and events using Google Tag Manager





For the past few years, I’ve been using Google Tag Manager to manage Facebook pixels. Facebook Pixel helps advertisers track events that occur on their website and reach the people who performed those events with their ads. And events (both standard and custom events). In this post I’ll explain exactly how to do that.

I wish I had started using GTM to manage Facebook pixels and events faster. It offers a lot of flexibility and ability to be creative in ways you can’t while sticking to standard events alone.

Install base pixel code

To take advantage of Google Tag Manager for standard and custom pixel events, you can use pixel events to track specific actions on your website that you can use for reporting, targeting, and optimization. First, you need to add the base Facebook pixel code. ..

Within the domain’s Google Tag Manager workspace,[タグ]Go to.

Click to create a “new” tag.

Click “Tag Settings”.

Select Custom HTML.

You need to paste the base Facebook pixel code here. Go to Facebook Events Manager and select Pixel as the data source.

next,[イベントの追加]Click the dropdown and[新しいWebサイトから]Choose.

Select “Install code manually”.

green[コードのコピー]Click the button.

Then paste that code into the HTML field of the tag you were creating with GTM.

[詳細設定]so,[ページごとに1回]Choose.

At the bottom[トリガー]Click.

Select the All Pages page view trigger.

Give the tag a name (such as “Facebook – BasePixel”) and save it.

Then click to submit your changes.

Create a standard event

First, you can technically use the Facebook Pixel Setup Tool to create standard pixel events without code. I personally didn’t have much luck with that tool, so I chose to do it manually in Google Tag Manager.

To help with this process, we created the Facebook Pixel Event Generator tool. Suppose you want to create a ViewContent event to display the training landing page.

Select View Content.

Everything else is optional, but also specifies the name of the “content_name” landing page.

The required code is at the bottom of the page. Roger that.

Here’s a video of how to use that tool as needed …

Then create a new tag in Google Tag Manager. Again, you need to take advantage of custom HTML. Paste the code you copied from the event generator.

Before you move on, give your tags a name. This is for you, so give it any name you like. Make sure it is descriptive so that you can understand what it is.

[詳細設定]so,[タグの順序付け]Unfold and[前にタグを配信する]Select the check box [your tag] fire. “

You need to launch the basic Facebook pixel code first. Otherwise, the event will not work. Click to select a tag and then select the base pixel tag you created earlier.

[トリガー]Click and then[+]Click to add a new trigger. This trigger will be the view of the specific page where the ViewContent event will occur.

Give it a name. next,[トリガー構成]Click. Select Pageview as the trigger type.

From the dropdown[一部のページビュー],[ページURL]Select in the order of. Use the page URL “contains” to paste everything from the landing page URL after the domain name (including “/ and /”).

When you’re done, save and submit your changes.

This can be done with any standard event. Also, use the page view of the thank-you page as the trigger event to create a Complete Registration and Purchase event.

Create a custom event

One of the really great benefits of Google Tag Manager for managing Facebook pixels is the custom events you can create. I’ve already created a separate blog post, so I won’t use this space to elaborate on how I created all the custom events.

I created a custom event that triggers when someone views a page on my website for at least 60 seconds. Use a special Google Tag Manager timer trigger.

We also created a custom event that triggers when someone scrolls 70% or more deeper on the page. This event makes use of the ScrollDepth trigger.

And finally, I created an event that triggers when someone watches a YouTube video embedded in my website. These events use YouTube video triggers.

I think there’s still a lot more you can do with custom pixel events using Google Tag Manager, but these are great tools to help you track, optimize, and target quality actions on my website.

GTM + conversion API gateway

The Conversions API Gateway is not part of Google Tag Manager, but I would like to note that the two work well. When you use the API Gateway to configure the Conversions API, all standard and custom events that pass through the pixel are automatically detected.

Your turn

I love using Google Tag Manager to manage Facebook pixels and events. Did you use it to create other powerful custom events that I haven’t used?

Let us know in the comments below!

