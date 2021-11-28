Science Saturday: New Space Telescope, Green Technology, VR Advances





02:42

In this Science Saturday, we will introduce the latest news in the field of science and technology, from space missions to virtual reality.

New space telescope

NASA is delaying the launch of the telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope was scheduled to go into orbit on December 18, but an “accident” occurred while preparing for launch, causing a sudden vibration at the observatory. The US space agency said further checks were needed before the launch date was set. The telescope is the successor to the veteran Hubble Space Telescope. We aim to look back on the times more than 13.5 billion years ago, even more than our predecessors. It also studies the atmosphere of distant planets to detect signs of life.

Space exploration

NASA has announced the world’s first planetary defense system. In this project, a robotic spacecraft will collide with a moonlet at 24,100 kilometers per hour. The plan is to hit hard enough to shift the orbit around a larger asteroid. If the mission is successful, NASA will be able to deflect the asteroid towards Earth and prevent potential end-to-end collisions with our blue planet. NASA said that nothing poses a foreseeable danger to humankind, but many asteroids remain undetected near Earth.

Green technology

Norway has announced the world’s first electrically autonomous cargo ship. Owned by fertilizer company Yarra, the vessel is preparing to sail along the south coast of Norway. It is first controlled by a person and then becomes completely autonomous in the next two years. Container ships will be able to load and unload cargo and charge batteries without human intervention. The service is scheduled to start early next year. And it is considered an important part of the country’s plans to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

virtual reality

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new virtual reality device that helps relieve chronic pain. The headset is called EaseVRx. This allows patients to enter the world of immersive 3D where cognitive-behavioral therapy helps deal with pain. This treatment can help change thinking patterns and develop effective coping strategies. It can be used in a variety of conditions to improve daily function and quality of life. The breakthrough device has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

