Google’s Illuminated Street feature has arrived and you can now walk safely at night





Google will tell you which streets are illuminated (Photo: EFE / Quique Garca / Archive)

As the name implies, Google has a feature called Calle Illuminada that shows users the streets and streets illuminated at night on Google Maps.

With this modality in beta, people will either move along the illuminated streets shown on the map with yellow lines that resemble the red lines that signal heavy traffic, or will pass through streets without light. Can be determined. ..

Very useful for those who leave the office at night, work at night, or go out to parties and don’t know the area. In this way, they can avoid the risks that a street without ramps can imply.

It’s important to remember that this option is in beta. This means that Google has done most of its development, but there are still details that need to be fixed, such as showing all the streets correctly with light. The error will be fixed during this trial period.

Google Maps’ Illuminated Street feature is in beta (Photo: Europa Press)

According to XDA Developers, it is currently being tested only in India, but it does not preclude it from being delivered to all users around the world in the future. However, you can try testing by becoming part of Google’s beta program.

To do this, you first need to search Google Maps in the Google Play Store. Therefore,[ニュース]Find the section,[続きを読む]Choose. That section gives you the option to become a beta tester.

Google automatically welcomes the map beta option, which may or may not show the Illuminated Street feature. This is because it is a trial version in another part of the world and may be buggy even if it is displayed.

The following tools are intended to group all chats from different instant messaging applications into one place.

Google continues to advance with options for users (Photo: Europa Press)

This is a Google Chrome extension called Multi-Chat, a WhatsApp messenger, and is available within the Chrome Web Store.

WhatsApp web and desktop applications are browser extensions. They reflect all the conversations and messages you have in the WhatsApp application on your phone, you see them all and use your computer keyboard instead of your smartphone keyboard on your PC or Mac Allows you to reply to them in, says the general description of the application.

Enable always-on desktop notifications: Chrome runs permanently in background mode to instantly track and display WhatsApp notifications. You can click the notification to go directly to the corresponding chat and continue.

The advantages of this tool are that it is more comfortable by reducing the number of tabs and uses less RAM on your computer. However, the secret word is how it works in the messenger service.

Google extensions are very useful (Photo: Europa Press)

-After installing the extension, click on the puzzle icon (extension) in the upper right corner of Chrome.

-At that point, all Chrome extensions installed on your computer will open. There, you need to find Multi Chat-Messenger for WhatsApp and click on the three vertical dots on the right. The next line provides step-by-step instructions.

-then,[設定]Must be selected.

-Oh, you’ll see a new green cone in the upper right corner.

-Usually enter WhatsApp Web, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Signal. Then press the extension cone.

-All open apps will automatically open a window outside of Google Chrome and may close the Chrome app.

-On the left side, you will see the logos of all apps. To enter, click to start a chat.

