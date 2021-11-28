Set up a purchase in the Google Shopify Help Center





Buy on Google allows customers to buy products directly on Google while using Google Search, Google Shopping, and Google Assistant. If you set Buy on Google, customers can buy products directly on Google. When you make a purchase using Buy on Google, your payments will be processed by Shopify Payments and your order will be placed by your Shopify administrator.[注文]It will appear in the section within 30 minutes. Before you can use Buy on Google, you need to set up a Google channel in your Shopify administrator and enable Shopify payments in your payment settings.

Store requirements Note

If you’re a Shopify admin and use a third-party feed app to list your products on Google, you won’t be able to activate your purchases on Google. Google channels do not work with other Google feed apps.

To use Buy on Google, you need to make sure your online store meets the requirements of the Google Merchant Center.

You need to use Shopify Payments. You must meet the Google Channel eligibility requirements. The store must meet orders from the continental United States (this does not include Alaska, Hawaii, and non-state territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam). The store must always have at least one product available on Google’s sales channels. For more information, see Make products available on Google Channels. Shipping speeds should be set for all products and shipping zones. If you use a third-party app to manage your deliveries, the delivery time is automatically set to 14-21 business days. Pricing including tax should not be enabled in the store. Do not enable automatic discounts for items sold using Buy on Google. Discount codes cannot be used for products sold using Buy on Google. Add Buy on Google to your Google channel

Before you can use Buy on Google, you need to make sure your Shopify administrator has set up a Google channel. To use Buy on Google, you need to enable Shopify Payments in your store.

Note

Standard Shopify Payments transaction fees apply to all orders processed by Buy on Google. Google’s sales commission for orders will be exempt until August 31, 2022.

procedure:

From the Shopify admin[販売チャネル]>[Google]Go to.

[Googleで購入]In the section[開始]Click.

[開始する前にGoogleのポリシーを知る]In the section, check Google’s policy,[理解しました]Click.

In the Activate Shopify Payments section, make sure Shopify Payments is activated.

If you haven’t activated Shopify Payments,[Shopify Paymentsをアクティブ化]Click to complete the Shopify Payments setup.

[Google Merchant Centerアカウントの接続]In the section, select the Google Merchant Center account you want to connect to,[接続]Click.

[商品フィード設定の構成]In the section, set the target market, shipping settings, and returns window.

To select a target market[ターゲット市場]Of the section[選択]Click.[ターゲット市場の選択]In the window, select the United States as the target country and language.[保存]Click. To set shipping settings[配送設定]In the section[選択]Click.[配送設定の構成]In the dialog[配送設定を手動で設定する]or[配送設定を自動的にインポートする]Choose.[保存]Click. option:[配送設定を手動で設定する]If you select, you will need to enter the processing time in the Google Merchant Center.[Googleでチェックアウト（Googleで購入）]Make sure that is selected. For more information on how to configure shipping settings in Google Merchant Center, see Google Merchant Center Help. To set up a returns window[返品ウィンドウ]Of the section[選択]Click.[返品ウィンドウの設定]In the window, enter the number of days the customer can complete the return, or[生涯保証]Choose.[保存]Click.Note

Google rounds up your value to 30 days or a year. For example, if you set 7 days, Google will round this up to a 30-day return period. If the return period exceeds 30 days, Google will round it up to a lifetime warranty.

[カスタマーサービスの電子メールを提供する]In the section, enter your customer service email,[保存]Click. When you enter your customer service email address, Google will use your customer service email to send you a confirmation email. You will need to confirm your email address by clicking the confirmation link in the email.

[利用規約]In the section, Google[Googleで購入]Check the terms of use and[利用規約を読んで同意します]Click.

Once activated, Google will verify your account and product before approving your purchase on Google. During the approval process, it can take up to 24-72 hours for your account to change from pending to active.

Suspend or delete your purchase on Google

You can suspend the purchase feature on Google or remove it from the Google channel. If you pause your purchase on Google from the Google channel, your settings will be saved. If you cancel your registration with Buy on Google, your settings will be deleted.

procedure:

On Google’s sales channel[概要]Click.

[Googleでのチェックアウト]In the section[無効にする]Click.

