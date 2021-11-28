I know I never pay to use a browser





In the Google Empire from an online advertising perspective, the sun doesn’t set: AdSense (a platform for web and video advertising), AdMob (for applications), a search that competes for a result X when a user enters a specific word. With more and more ads appearing on ads, YouTube videos, I have agreed to resell my space with Facebook. It smells like there is no competition. Therefore, you can continue with dozens of lines.

Eighty percent of Alphabet’s revenue last year came from advertising, for a total of $ 147 billion. Google has always been said to be the world’s largest advertising agency, after all. However, the difference between this agency is the way this ad is adopted and the channels and media in which it is displayed. It’s literally a round business.

Google’s huge hegemony in both search engine and browser use means that it is this persistent network that makes it so powerful. Last year, it even announced its intention to (at least actively) abandon the use of cookies in tracking users. Wait: “Does Google eliminate the elements that make ads that can follow us on the internet, like the giant stone ball to Indiana Jones?”

Yes, I can. Google has offered a remedy for a new system based on cohort analysis that is maintained just because it has almost complete control over the search, like a browser. At this time, changes are awaiting by asking questions about GDPR compliance in Europe, but if they do, Google will exclude competitors from the game. Sincookies is only available on Google and Facebook, so you can continue to serve ads consistently.

But in recent months, Facebook’s current and future rivals have also increased. Amazon’s business is also becoming more powerful in advertising. Apple is primarily influencing Facebook, but is protecting itself with lines that are useless in this regard. In particular, numerous options are beginning to emerge that rely on providing great products to change users from. The comfort that somehow assumes as it is a well-known place on Google.

It’s a review of some of those options.

Finder: Duck DuckGo is no longer alone in a new batch

First, a little context. The following table shows the global search engine market share in Europe and Spain, where Google’s dominance is even more overwhelming.

Search the world USA Europe Spain Google 92.07% 88.24% 93.82% 96.58% Bing 2.44% 6.45% 2.44% 2.07% Yahoo! 1.62% 3.61% 0.86% 0.8% Baidu 1.49% 0.03% No data Yandex 0.54% 0.04% 1.71% 0.03% Sogou 0.43% No data No data No data DuckDuckGO 0.5% 1.33% 0.38% 0.25% Ecosia 0.13% 0.12 % 0.33% 0.22% Qwant 0.02% No data 0.08% No data MSN 0.02% 0.06% 0.02% 0.01% Source: Statcounter

As you can see, with the exception of regions such as Yandex in Russia and Baidu in China, Google has no competitors.

Only the privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is more famous than it really was to tickle the search monopoly.

Due to its commitment not to track searches, DDG is used today for more than 100 million searches, up from about 8 million searches per day in 2015. However, exponential growth provides nothing more than the search that Google receives in just 10 minutes.

Pay to search the internet without being tracked or showing ads?

DDG was able to approach Bing in some markets. Indeed, it seems to be the closest option to the latest search engines that can tackle Google in its privacy efforts.

But that’s not all. A privacy-focused browser created by former Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich, Brave already has its own browser released in beta.

What is the difference from Google and DDG? BraveSearch has been in development for a long time and has made significant progress in embedding technology. Last March, Brave acquired Tailcat, an open search engine with roots in Cliqz. By having its own search index, the platform does not track users or collect user information to create profiles.

Nevertheless, it depends on some characteristics of the search engine and still on external services. For example, in the case of image search based on Microsoft Bing, the company reveals that such information is not recorded either. As a general rule, BraveSearch Beta does not contain ads. However, in the future, the service will offer two versions. One is paid and the other is free.

To this is Neeva, formerly founded by Google. This suggests the idea of ​​paying for search. Yes, it sounds crazy, but it all depends on how much we evaluate the data.

Behind the idea are Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of Google’s advertising department, and Udi Manber, who has been a search system captain at Google for several years and also worked on Amazon’s recommendation algorithms. As you can see, two heavy weights.

Neeva users pay $ 5 to $ 10 a month to get the search results they need, not the search results they want advertisers to see. Or, at least, that’s their catchphrase. Obviously, the challenge is to get paid for what you’re used to getting for free.

“Sometimes I joking with people: listen, we are all paying for the water coming out of our faucets, and they don’t care, because what you do Do you know? It’s a low cost, high quality product. Why? Does the online service work? Is it the same? “Lamaswamy said in an interview with Forbes.

Browser: Competition will also increase years later without rivals

When it comes to browsers, the same thing happens three-quarters. A few years after Chrome couldn’t find a rival and swallowed a whale like Mozilla Firefox, rivals are starting to emerge, from 30% to just 7% of the market in 10 years.

Brave and Edge, both based on Chromium, are currently their biggest rivals, but Google browsers are still looking at them in the rear-view mirror very far.

With its privacy efforts and embracing the world and decentralization of cryptocurrencies, Brave already has 36 million users worldwide and still boasts a small market share. According to StatCounter, Microsoft already has 8% more users than Firefox at the edge, which has more and more features and seems to hold the key after years of hard work in Internet Explorer.

Credit: Microsoft

As a reminder, with Edge, Microsoft seems to be making a comeback by making it increasingly difficult to uninstall and use on Windows, as it did in IE.

Safari remains fairly stable at 20%, far from Chrome’s market share of 65%, but lost 2 points last year.

There are even more innovative options, such as the previous Tesla, Instagram, and The Browser Company formed by Medium, which promises to rebuild the browser so that open tabs aren’t saturated. Change such an architecture. At this point, little is clear about his proposal.

In short, 10 years after lethargy, the search engine market seems to be starting to move.

Google is a lot of Google: its tactics to stay on top

At this time, Google implemented Google as Chrome’s default search engine (and made it the most used browser), paid Apple to include Google in its safari, or the bidding system that Brussels sought. He used a variety of techniques to maintain his dominant position, quitting his mobile monopoly and eventually becoming a winning auction.

But if Google’s search engine is there in the first place, it would be disingenuous to say that it works better than other search engines at the expense of some privacy. In the long run, some of these options will actually be deployed and will be paid.

Even in hypertext

