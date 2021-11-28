The jacket closes the season against the No. 1 Georgia Football Georgia Tech Yellowjacket





THE FLATS Jordan Mason ran 59 yards and caught 3 passes at 24 yards, but Georgia Institute of Technology football scored 45-0 to undefeated No. 1 Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday afternoon. bottom.

Georgia Institute of Technology lost its national leader in the multipurpose yard after playing without starting its sixth quarterback Jeff Sims this season and being injured early against Georgia on Saturday. 236.0 yards per game).

In addition to Mason, Donte Smith also ran 59 yards for a yellow jacket that was free of injuries. The yellow jacket totaled 134 yards above the ground before deducting 36 yards on Georgia’s three sack. Mason and Smith became the first teammate pair to run 50 yards against Georgia this season. In fact, when participating in the game, only two people, UAB’s Dewain McBride (61) and Florida’s Dameon Pierce (69), rushed over 59 yards of Mason and Smith to the all-season bulldog. ..

However, despite brave offensive efforts, including not turning the ball over a unit that was forced to make 16 turnovers in the first 11 games of the season, the Yellow Jacket has been paying the top for the second straight week. Could not be found-10 opponents.

Tech also focused on the ball’s defensive side, eliminating much of the coverage that plagued the ball in the rough late season and tackling the breakdown. However, the powerful Georgia, who came in with a scoring attack (40.3 ppg) in 7th place in the United States, touched down six times, including a pair of extraordinary TD catches by freshman tight-end blockbowers (77 yards and 9 yards). Systematically proceeded to. Similar to the attack, the yellow jacket was decimated as the unit lost five major contributors, including three secondary players, due to an injury on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive back Tre Swilling led the defensive back with the best 7 tackles in his career, and defensive back Tariq Carpenter had 6 tackles. Linebacker Kez Jackson, defensive end Jordan Dominek, and defensive back Juane Thomas all chipped in with five tackles.

With five tackles, Jackson finished the season with 103 stops and became the first yellowjacket to reach the mark of the century since PJ Davis in 2014.

