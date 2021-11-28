Georgia ends undefeated season with technology shutout





Post-game press conference video

Atlanta, Georgia-The University of Georgia’s top-ranked football team has posted a third shutout of the season, completing the first undefeated regular season since 1982. And ABC national TV viewers.

Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 14-20 with 255 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, freshman tight-end Block Bowers scored 100 yards with two scores and three catches. On the ground, junior tailback Kenny Mackintosh led 66 yards with two carries and a touchdown. At the defensive end, Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) held Georgia Institute of Technology (3-9, 2-6 ACC) a total of 171 yards, 3.1 yards per play, and junior linebacker Naco Bedeen at 6. Leaded. Tackle.

“I thought our team started early,” said Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart after the match. “We challenged them to start early. We were happy with no penalties. There were some sloppy series offensively and defensively, but overall, they came out and became the norm. Performed. They didn’t play on the scoreboard, they played to our standards and I was proud of what they could do. “

After forcing a three-out on Tech’s first drive, junior returner Keyris Jackson set up Georgia and returned to Tech’s 36-yard line with a 22-yard punt, but Bulldog settled on a 38-yard field goal. I was forced to do junior play kicker Jack Podlesny. On the next Georgia drive, when Bennett found a sophomore wide-out jar main Burton for a 25-yard touchdown, the bulldog broke into the end zone, leaving 4:38 in the first quarter 10-0. became.

At the end of the opening period, Bennett moved the bulldog to the tech territory, bringing second-year receiver Marcus Roseme Jacksan a 30-yard completion, followed by a 15-yard catch-and-run from the junior tailback Zamir White. The we. The second time, Georgia widened the lead as Rad McConkey, a freshman in a red shirt, took a screen pass from 11 yards for a touchdown with the help of Bowers’ block. The freshman’s tight end scored his own score on his next possession, leaning 77 yards to his house and scoring 24-0 at the 11:03 mark.

Georgia Institute of Technology continued to own most of the second quarter and moved to Georgia’s territory with a 12-play drive in less than eight minutes, but the Bulldog’s defense was forced to punt. Following the first three outs of Georgia’s afternoon, Tech seemed to eventually reach the scoreboard, but due to consistent pressure from junior linebacker Nolan Smith, the score was 24-0 in the locker room. I went to.

Georgia’s attack continued to roll in the second half, benefiting from a third downpass interference penalty at the Tech 39 yard line. The 9-play, 75-yard drive ended with a 9-yard touchdown catch by Bowers in the corner of the end zone. This is the second in the game and the tenth receive score of the season. The yellow jacket crossed the midfield again, but a pair of wrong starts stalled their drive.

The bulldog took over their 33-yard line and immediately added a lead as Mackintosh performed a 59-yard touchdown. In subsequent tech drives, freshman linebacker Hammond Doomsson Johnson’s sack led to a down turnover at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Starting near midfield, sophomore tailback Daijun Edwards took it in from a distance of 3 yards and scored 45-0 in 9 minutes. After another yellow jacket punt, the bulldog ran out of watches for a shutout victory.

Georgia is now looking at the SEC Championship Game with the Third Alabama next Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match will start at 4 pm and will be broadcast on CBS.

Georgia player quote

# 13 | Stetson Bennett | Senior | About the focus of the team a week before the QB SEC Championship “We are focused on fulfilling our obligations to be close to ourselves. This game is for us and for this program. I knew what it meant for the history of. If we slipped, something could happen, so we were just focused. “

Regarding the meaning of victory, “It makes a lot of sense. It’s the first 12-0 season since 1982. It’s a big achievement. Now all the fun begins.”

When George Pickens returned to the field, he said, “I wanted to deliver the ball to him. As you said, take the ball in his hand and shake off the rust. That’s good. He Is a great player. You can get back some of the chemistry you get from going out so long, but he’s very happy to be back on the field and we all welcome him. I’m happy to be able to do that. “

# 17 | Nakobe Dean | Junior | About LB Defense Performance “We talk about getting better every week, going up, going up every week. This is in the right direction of what we’re trying to do. I’m just taking a step. “

When Pickens returned, “I meant a lot just by looking at the work he did in the off-season, rehab, how positive he was. Many people attacked this rehab with his type of attitude. I can respect the way I did it, so it made a lot of sense to see him come back and play again. “

Regarding the defense who posted the shutout, “I love to see the goose eggs on the other side. I can’t win if I can’t score. It’s always great that the defense can shut out the team, definitely the team. With Georgia Institute of Technology. Just as good. “

