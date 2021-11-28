How to upload files and folders from Google Drive





Google Drive is a cloud-based storage solution that allows you to store your files online and access them from your smartphone, tablet, or computer from anywhere.

All Google accounts come with 15GB of free storage on Google Drive. Users can take advantage of this cloud storage by uploading files and folders from their desktop or mobile device. Google Drive supports all file types. In other words, you can upload any file to the cloud from your computer or mobile phone.

The drive can also preview specific file types in your browser, so you don’t have to download and open the file to see the content.

Steps to upload a file to Google Drive on your desktop: To start uploading a file to Google Drive, open a web browser on your computer and launch the Google Drive site. Sign in to the site with your Google account. Open the folder you want to add. From the sidebar on the left side of the file[新規]>[ファイルのアップロード]Choose. The standard open window on your computer opens. In this window, select the file you want to upload to the cloud. To select multiple files, hold down the Ctrl key on Windows or the Command key on Mac and click the files.[開く]Click. In the lower right corner of the Google Drive site, you’ll see an upload pop-up for all your files. In this section, you will see a green checkmark next to the successfully uploaded file.

You can open other tabs, but do not close this tab during the process.

Steps to upload files to Google Drive on your Mac: To upload files from your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone to Google Drive, first launch the Google Drive app on your phone. Then open the folder where you want to add the new file. In the lower right corner of the app, tap the + sign.[新規作成]The menu opens. here,[アップロード]Tap. Your phone’s file manager will open and select one or more files to upload. To select multiple files, press and hold the first file, then tap the other files you want to add. The Drive app will start uploading. Add the selected files to your account.

