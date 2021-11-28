Building a Powerful UAE-Israel Foundation-News





Mohammed al-Kaha, Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and Wendy Singer, Executive Director of Startup Nation Central. Photo courtesy of Eran Beeri

Start-Up Nation Central employs innovation diplomacy as a central pillar of its organizational strategy. In short, the partnership with the UAE will continue for years to come.

Avi Hasson CEOStart-Up Nation Central

A little over a year after they were signed on the White House lawn, the Abraham Agreement received vibrancy last week with the arrival of a large, high-level delegation of the Emirati government and business leaders in Israel. rice field. The UAE Embassy in Israel, led by Ambassador Mohamed Al-Kaha, had the privilege of hosting the first Business and Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv in collaboration with Startup Nation Central and the Israeli Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. .. Our event, called the UAE-IL Business Forum, is dedicated to building relationships between the top levels of the business ecosystems of both countries.

A group of Israelis, including representatives of the organization I lead, have visited Abu Dhabi and Dubai fairly regularly over the past 14 months, but the visit of the delegation, including the two ministers, felt like a big step forward. rice field. Like the many speakers who decorated our conference with its presence, there is nothing better than getting out of the conference room, making a zoom call, and finally meeting the other person in person to move the circle of collaboration in earnest. is not.

There are many things to build. Trade in goods and services between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has exceeded $ 1 billion in just one year after the relationship has normalized, and has already passed to neighboring Egypt and neighboring countries, according to officials from both governments. It is almost higher than Israel’s trade volume with Jordan. 5 times. But there are many more possibilities. Dr. Tani bin Ahmed al-Zeyodi, Minister of Foreign Trade in the United Arab Emirates, said that by September 2022, more than 1,000 Israeli companies would be active in the UAE, more than doubling the number, 30 per year. He said he expects to exceed $ 100 million. It’s not just a foundation. He said it was a truly important and strong partnership not only for our country, but for the region and the world as a whole, and shared his vision for a stronger business relationship.

Areas with the highest potential for collaboration are healthcare, agriculture, security, finance, space, advanced manufacturing, water, energy, and tourism. Speakers on stage acknowledged their complementary strengths in creating, financing and developing new solutions to help overcome global challenges, combining their wit, entrepreneurship and business insights. It emphasizes how good results can be achieved.

As Dr. Ahmad Bellhall al-Farashi, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Small Business, said in his keynote, wherever I see, both our strengths and challenges are consistent. .. There are many ways we can work together to expand each business from the UAE to Israel and vice versa. We believe that cooperation at the state level, especially the signing of a free trade agreement currently under negotiation, will increase the chances of a successful joint venture.

Having been part of Israel’s innovation ecosystem for 30 years, both in the role of government and in the private sector, I think it is the most important and most essential thing we do at Start-Up Nation Central. With words, it looks like this: collaboration.

Innovation cannot exist without collaboration, whether between scientists, companies, countries, or regions. There is no way to reach our goals by working in independent silos. During the conference, participants from our prominent lineup of speakers, including senior representatives of government and business, not only the distinctive features that make up our ecosystem, but also startups, investors, accelerators and governments. A non-governmental organization that will be a leading hub in the world of academia and technological progress.

We at Start-Up Nation Central strongly believe in innovation diplomacy. For me, the Abraham Agreement provides perhaps the most striking example of this new development in international affairs, giving me such an immense opportunity in each other’s ability to build formal relationships for their prosperity. I have identified. This is a complete complement and natural continuation of the formal relationship established by our political leaders, and as a leader of the business community, it is now possible for us to transform it into a relationship that extends to people. I have. We have adopted innovation diplomacy as a central pillar of our organizational strategy and see it as an important element of our comprehensive mission to strengthen the Israeli economy. I believe I have found a partner in a long-term relationship with the United Arab Emirates. It will continue to invest for years to come.

Panel: Multinational Conglomerate as a driving force for innovation (from left to right) Wendy Singer, Executive Director of Startup Nation Central. Yifat Oron, Israel, Blackstone, Senior Managing Director. O’Fla Strauss, Chairman of the Staus Group, and Mohamed al-Shehi, the bid manager for Masdar. Photo courtesy of Eran Beeri

Israel is a problem-solving country, and Start-Up Nation Central may ask itself if the business model of importing problems from other countries into Israel makes sense. After all, that’s exactly what we do. Israel’s innovation ecosystem through a free-to-use Finder database, a platform with data, insights and contact information about over 8,000 Israeli technology companies, R & D hubs, accelerators, investors, multinational companies and academic institutions. Provides a window to. Laboratory. We build relationships with companies, government agencies and investors, identify their core challenges and create coordinated engagements with the most relevant solution providers in the Israeli technology sector.

As a person familiar with public-private partnerships, I would also like to emphasize the importance of the state’s role in fostering and complementing business unit efforts. As an independent non-profit organization that has no financial motivation but is deeply involved in the business ecosystem, we can recognize the benefits of both sides of the partnership and fill the gaps as needed.

Some of Emirati’s visitors, including two ministers, tasted our capabilities at an intimate roundtable last Wednesday night and introduced representatives of four Israeli unicorn tech companies. Turn your startup into a market-leading venture.

Finally, I would like to share the main message of Ambassador Alkahas from the event. As locals, in order to advance our own society and economy, all parties in this room and our counterparts are devoted to this relationship, working together to open the door and our society. Find a way to properly navigate and combine the respective strengths of and the economy. I am second to this call for collaboration.

Invite your United Arab Emirates partners to not only bring their challenges, but also your strengths. We combine your capabilities with our capabilities and come up with solutions that benefit not only the UAE and the Israeli people, but also the people of the region and the world.

Start-Up Nation Central is a Tel Aviv-based non-profit organization that is the perfect address for businesses, governments and investors looking to connect with Israel’s innovation technology ecosystem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/supplements/building-strong-uae-israel-foundation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos