Accenture and Microsoft Expand Project Expansion – Manila Breaking News





Accenture and Microsoft Asia support 33 start-ups focused on social impact and sustainability across the Asia Pacific region, helping them expand their new solutions and business models. A joint initiative called Project Amplify will expand its activities in South Asia in 2020 to support entrepreneurs in Singapore, Australia, Japan and Sri Lanka. This initiative has the long-term goal of accelerating the potential of Asia and improving the lives of millions of people by addressing diverse social challenges.

Accenture and Microsoft projects amplified

Goal-driven start-ups participating in Project Amplify include Indias Docturnal, which provides affordable healthcare through non-invasive point-of-care screening for prophylactic detection of illness. Another example is Tap Effect, a social enterprise that makes poorly serviced Cambodian towns and rural households accessible to clean tap water and affordable. In Singapore, DIBIZ helps manufacturers, traders, plantations, and farmers adhere to sustainable practices through collaboration.

Through Project Amplify, all 33 startups will have access to the latest technology, as well as know-how, expertise and mentoring from both Accenture and Microsoft. The two companies will help startups test and validate proofs of concept to re-envision and scale the impact and social benefits of their solutions.

Sanjay Podder, Accenture’s Managing Director and Technology Sustainability Innovation Lead, said: “We can bridge this gap by leveraging both Accenture and Microsoft’s technology experience and networks. Sustainability, healthcare, education and agricultural support as these social enterprises expand their reach. We hope that the status of vulnerable groups in the community that need it will be significantly improved. “

The 33 start-ups selected for the program show how their products, services, and operations address critical social or environmental issues, with early signs of impact.

Ahmed Mazari, President of Microsoft Asia, said: He was instrumental in addressing some of Asia’s most pressing challenges, including increasing access to health care, education and finance. Many of Project Amplify’s social enterprises are focused on solving these problems and are honored to be able to support them with the technology, expertise and ecosystem needed to scale and make meaningful changes. I am thinking. With the right tools and support from Microsoft, we are confident that these start-ups can grow and accelerate the future of Asia as an engine of global innovation while driving social progress. Collaboration with Accenture will help enable mission-driven enterprises to realize their lifelong passions and make significant positive changes to millions of people in the Asia Pacific region. “

Accenture focuses on helping startups apply technology to address the critical challenges facing the environment and society and drive the organization’s sustainability agenda. Microsoft’s involvement in Project Amplify is part of a global social entrepreneurship program designed to help social enterprises build and expand their businesses to make a global profit. The Global Social Entrepreneurship program provides qualified start-ups with access to technology, education, customers and grants.

