Harry Styles is the world’s most popular style icon, Google Data reveals – Manila Bulletin

According to a new survey, Harry Styles is the most popular celebrity style icon in the world, and his costumes are searched more than any other celebrity in 27 countries.

But in the case of the Philippines, it’s Kendall Jenner.

An analysis conducted by Money.co.uk uses Google data to uncover the most searched celebrity costumes in the world. The results show icons of the most popular styles in all countries in 2021 and reflect how fashion inspiration has changed over the last 12 months.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles is at the top of the list of celebrities Google searches for fashion inspiration in 27 countries. Includes UK, US, Canada, Spain, Argentina and Austria. Not only famous for chart-top vocals, Styles swept the world with his unique outfits, from custom-made Gucci leather suits paired with faux fur boa to lace two-pieces decorated with pearl jewelery. bottom. Not surprisingly, he has risen in position in the last 12 months.

Billie Eilish is the second lowest from the top in 2020 as more outfits are searched than any other celebrity in 23 countries including Belgium, Brazil, Malaysia and Singapore. Others cannot comment on her figure, as the singer is famous for accepting oversized and laid-back ensembles. But in 2021, Billy wore some notable pin-up style outfits. The cover of her British Vogue this year features a singer in vintage-style lingerie, and the Oscar de la Renta gown she wore on the Met Gala probably shows the sway of her style.

Third on the list is Ariana Grande, the most popular style in 14 countries. Includes Croatia, France, Germany and Sri Lanka. Famous for her understated style and ultra-high ponytail, the singer showed off a variety of stunning high-end outfits in her role as a judge on the television show The Voice.

This year, three members of the Kardashian family are on the list, demonstrating that the styles of Kim, Kendall and Kylie are officially the most popular in the world. Perhaps Kim Kardashian’s most famous outfit this year was the black ensemble she wore on the Met Gala, covering her entire body, including her hair and face.

Of the 10 new entries this year, only one TikTok star will create a list-Addison Rae. A 21-year-old American may be famous for dancing in video-sharing apps, but obviously her style is as enviable as dance moves. Her outfit is the most searched in Greece and Albania.

The winner of the royal style bet was Kate Middleton (Duke of Cambridge). Her fashion moments are the most popular in Italy and Mauritius, and this year I’ve seen her in a variety of outfits, from the classic looks of the Royal Tour to the glamorous gowns. Movie premiere.

World celebrity style icons

Continents by continent

Africa: The most searched celebrity-style icons in Africa are Kim Kardashian, the leader in Botswana, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Egypt is the only African country looking for Harry Styles, the world’s most popular A-lister fashion icon.

Asia: Both Billie Eilish and Kendall Jenner are tied in Asia as they are the most popular celebrity-style icons in the six countries. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish ranks high in searches in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, while model Kendall Jenner is the most popular in Afghanistan, Georgia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines and Turkmenistan. I have.

Europe: 14 of the 27 countries most searching for Harry Styles costumes are in Europe. These countries are Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Rikenstein, Lithuania, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Billie Eilish is second on the list of celebrities that inspire European fashion choices, followed by Ariana Grande.

North America and Central America: Harry Style is the most popular celebrity style icon in North and Central America, with America, Canada, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Mexico all looking for his outfits most. Interestingly, Cardi B is second in the list of the most popular continents in the Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Oceania: The most divided continent on the list. Australian fashionistas most often look for Kim Kardashian outfits, but Fiji prefers Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner. Like most countries, New Zealand is most inspired by Harry Styles, and Papua New Guinea is most focused on Serena Gomez’s style.

South America: Billie Eilish costumes are the most popular in South America and most searched in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. Interestingly, David Beckham appeared when a former England soccer player was revealed as Paraguay’s most popular fashion icon.

To read the entire survey and see an exemplary map, visit https: //www.money.co.uk/credit-cards/most-popular-celebrity-fashion.

