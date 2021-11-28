Malware that spy on thousands of Android devices has gone down.How to protect yourself





Spyware is a malicious application used by cybercriminals to spy on data to steal data from their devices. Smartphones are a profitable target because they contain everything from bank details to your personal information. Authorities recently removed spyware discovered earlier this month. The spyware spoofed a harmless application to perform such an attack on an unsuspecting personal Android device.

PhoneSpy was discovered to be hidden in 23 Android applications for a variety of purposes, from learning yoga to watching TV and videos to viewing photos. Spyware was active in South Korea. Previously, it stole data, messages and images and allowed criminals to remotely control infected Android phones.

The stolen data contained a personal photo of the corporate communications. Zimperium, a cybersecurity agency that discovered spyware updated on November 22, confirmed that PhoneSpy was inactive and its commands and control servers were down. Authorities added that the infected device was also not under the control of the attacker.

The application running PhoneSpy was not listed in the Google Play store, but the attackers used web traffic redirection or social engineering platforms to distribute spyware.

Once inside the device, PhoneSpy steals important data such as images, call logs, contacts, messages, etc., gets a complete list of installed apps, and uses the phone’s camera and microphone in real time. Record audio and video and extract device information such as IMEI number. You can also allow remote access to the device name and brand, as well as the device.

Once installed and launched, the infected app will display the Kakao sign-up page. You can use this page to log in to other services in South Korea using the single sign-on feature. An error message was displayed after the sign-on page. In some cases, the app itself was a façade and had no advertised features. In other cases, like the photo viewer, the app worked as advertised with PhoneSpy running in the background.

How to protect your phone from spyware

First and foremost, don’t download and install apps on your smartphone from untrusted sources. Always use the Google Play Store to find and install applications on your Android device.

As is the case with some PhoneSpy apps, the user received an error message after trying to log in to the application. Such anomalous behavior is suspicious and may indicate that the application contains malware.

Also, do not click on suspicious links or install unverified applications received by email or text message. Pay attention to the appearance of the login page you normally use. Deviations from the original layout or small errors on the login page may indicate that you are the target of a cybercriminal.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/malware-that-spied-on-thousands-of-android-devices-taken-down-how-to-protect-yourself-11638018243401.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos