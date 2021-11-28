Mojay Global Holding fosters innovation and growth worldwide from the UAE





Mojay Global Holding Limited, a private investment holding company currently headquartered in Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), invests, advises and manages businesses with accelerating growth potential and fosters new investment opportunities. A diverse value-driven organization established for the purpose. The organization’s expertise spans the entire industry, primarily including robotics and technologies such as AI, mobility, FMCG, real estate and financial assets.

Mojay Global Holding Limited works with key stakeholders in investee companies to bring the business to the next level of innovation and profitable growth with the goal of constantly creating value and making positive changes. Lead to.

This approach begins with active and strategic involvement at all levels while helping to grow the business by leveraging industry-specific Mojay Global Holding Limited resources. The board is headed by an experienced management team and technical legends.

A company acquired by Mojay Global Holding Limited

PREIMO Urban Mobility: The company offers luxury mobility services that provide customers with an unparalleled experience. Founded in 2018, the company is currently one of the leading providers of luxury car rental services in Dubai. PREIMO Urban Mobility has achieved steady sales growth by expanding and expanding its customer base in a short period of time. Over 29,000 trips to elite customers of world leaders, executives, government officials, artists and corporate clients, including Armani Hotel Dubai, Mandarin Oriental, Caesars Palace Dubai, Raffles Dubai, Palazzo Versace Dubai, General Electric and Shopard. Completed successfully. To give a few examples.

MYRO International: Robotics companies focus on solving complex but monotonous problems related to human productivity and workplace hazards. MYRO International has launched the world’s first intelligent wall painting robot MYRO in the construction industry with the aim of bringing automation to the construction industry. MYRO is also holding a live demo at GITEX Technology Week, which will be held at the World Trade Center from October 17th to 21st.

Eternal Robotics: Technology-driven companies offer a wide range of engineering services along with software and product development solutions across multiple technology media such as robotics, AI and automation. From construction to logistics, manufacturing to infrastructure, the outlook for product development is endless.

At Mojay Global Holding Limited, we develop human resources and build partnerships. Diversity is a core value of our organization and we believe in developing a business with a true culture of integrity and ethics. Raul Silva, CEO and Managing Director of Mojay Global Holding Limited, says he is investing in sustainable projects that value the planet and have the potential to improve the future of the community.

Other new technologies being developed by Mojay Global Holding Limited include Smart Eyes for safe roads, MoEV mobile EV chargers, Wind Racer, and Automated Guides. there is.

Mojay Global Holding Limited is open to entrepreneurs who dare to challenge innovative projects, business opportunities, and the status quo, keeping an eye out for new and higher standards in various industries. ..

For more information on the organization, please visit www.mojay.com.

