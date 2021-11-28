Leading research and innovation





In the latest version of Cyprus 4.0, Paul Lambis discusses research and innovation with Dr. Panayiotis Philimis, Chairman of the Cyprus Research and Innovation Enterprises Association (CARIE) and founder and CEO of the CyRIC and Gravity Ventures Incubator.

CARIE: Cyprus Research and Innovation Enterprise Association

The Cyprus Research and Innovation Enterprises Association (CARIE) represents the interests of all Cyprus enterprises engaged in the scientific and technological research and development of innovative products and services and promotes actions to enhance the competitiveness of its members. increase. Founded in 2010, CARIE is affiliated with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (CCCI) and is an active participant in European Executive Committee organizations such as the European Association for Research and Technology (EARTO).

What is the founder of this unique association?

The main purpose of CARIE is to work with governments and other institutions for the development and promotion of science and technology research and innovation, and with the competent authorities in the formulation, the common interests of Cyprus companies in the field of research and innovation. Is to promote. Develop national strategies to promote corporate research and innovation, and plan support programs designed to promote corporate research and innovation, especially in Cyprus and the international market to meet the needs of SMEs in Cyprus. Increase your competitiveness.

CARIE plays an important role in promoting industrial research and development and innovation in Cyprus. How did the platform contribute to the development and transfer of science and technology for the benefit of the economy and society?

CARIE is committed to evolving the island’s research and innovation ecosystem and working with relevant national authorities to develop strategic national research and innovation priorities, financially and for research and innovation companies. We are taking steps to provide other support. This has led to an increase in the number of researcher jobs in the enterprise for infrastructure development and the development of technologically advanced products. Some of our members successfully export technology products in the global market. Our members are the most active SMEs in the competitive funding program for research and innovation in Europe, with a 40% share of SMEs in the national R & I budget and ranked number one in the EU. increase.

Today, the European innovation ecosystem is being tested in extreme situations. What are your current challenges? And how did the company act accordingly?

Domestic and global blockades imposed during the pandemic have had a negative impact on businesses and the economy. The transition to remote work took place at the beginning of the pandemic. Companies needed to come up with creative solutions to maintain a cohesive culture in order to overcome key challenges such as remote work. In addition, production and supply chain disruptions, retaining existing customers, and access to start-up and growth financing are some of the current challenges. Companies have proven important in the fight against COVID-19. For example, biotechnology is used to identify viruses and test infections, and broadband technology enables employees to connect in a physically isolated state, facilitating business continuity.

Dr. Panayiotis Philimis, Chairman of the Cyprus Research and Innovation Enterprises Association (CARIE) and Founder and CEO of CyRIC and Gravity Ventures Incubator

CyRIC: Development of disruptive products for the global market

CyRIC is based in the internationally award-winning Cyprus, which specializes in IoT biotechnology, robotics, wearables, and AI / ML, developing groundbreaking products for domestic and international customers. It is a high-tech company that does.

What are some of the unique and high quality products you have offered to the industry?

The CyRICs R & D Center has raised more than 5 million funds over the past few years, starting with the design, implementation and operation of the required communications networks to produce new products on the market today, such as end-to-end IoT solutions. I was connected. For end customer / user solutions. In addition, we have developed and manufactured a unique product portfolio of new unmanned aerial vehicles and ground vehicles (UAVs and UGVs) for the defense and security markets. CYRIC was recently recognized as the finalist of Europe’s most devastating solutions by its patented wearable technology, Insofeet. Pioneering IoT-connected smart insoles with artificial intelligence AI are aimed at preventing musculoskeletal disorders and worker injuries.

CyRIC is a business innovation center EU-BIC in Cyprus certified by EBN (European BIC Network). How does CyRIC support and provide services to the Cyprus entrepreneurial ecosystem as a European BIC?

CyRIC is the first and only fully certified member of Cyprus that holds the EU | BIC Quality Trademark since 2016. EU | BIC is a high quality business support organization accredited by the EBN (European BIC Network), dedicated efforts and resources to support innovative entrepreneurs. Transform into a sustainable business. The EU | BIC Quality Trademark is the only international and officially recognized standard for innovation-based incubation and acceleration. The EU | BIC trademark is serious about providing resources and services to entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and integrated SMEs that need to innovate products and / or processes. Prove that. CyRIC supports and invests in a wide range of entrepreneurs and innovation support for the Cyprus ecosystem through the incubator GRAVITY, from ideas to production and commercialization in the global market. We help more than 100 entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses raise more than 3 million investments annually.

GRAVITY is a state-of-the-art venture building incubator that promotes and promotes innovation. How do founders really influence and empower to form tomorrow’s entrepreneurial community?

GRAVITY Ventures is an important milestone in the ecosystem and a link between EU | BICCyRIC and Cyprus start-ups. Through constant interaction, we have a real impact on our founders and empower them to form tomorrow’s entrepreneurial community. Our approach focuses on building startups from the early stages to mature ventures by assisting them in every step they need and staying with them throughout their journey. The GRAVITY Incubation Process covers a wide range of services and offerings depending on the applicant’s TRL (Technical Readiness Level) by providing custom-made solutions and contracts based on current needs. Our philosophy is to empower and support founders driven by purpose and passion. Therefore, we mainly invest in people and the potential of their ideas.

CyRIC has been very active in hosting hackathons and participating in global contests for space and earth observations. Do you think Cyprus has the potential to develop space technology and earth observation ecosystems and industries?

We strongly believe that Cyprus has the potential to build successful ecosystems around space and Earth observations. Today, some countries are working on education in earth observation technology that covers many methods and technologies related to space technology. CyRIC is eager to deploy and allocate efforts and resources to gain momentum around the space sector. Cyprus has set a high priority for the space industry sector and recently ESA as a European partner as part of its national strategy to develop a framework for applications related to earth observation, satellite communications and space navigation. I participated in. This step is the first step in bringing public sector, private sector, and Cyprus societies closer to the space-related domain of applications.

CyRIC supports the high-tech community around space in industry and academia for earth observation (Copernicus and EGNSS services) and remote sensing technologies. To this end, we are working closely with ERATOSTHENES to achieve a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for space and earth observations. We are co-sponsoring a PEC project of the European Space Agency (ESA) called SOFIA, focusing on education of earth surveillance and remote sensing and school encouragement in outreach. Another successful example of our work was the recent implementation of Cysini Hackathon #DigitizingGreenSpaces, sponsored by a local team at CyRIC and co-sponsored by ERATOSTHENES CoE. We have achieved the number one application among the 16 other EU member states and have the highest team participation. The Cassini Hackathon and Mentoring Event, created by the European Union, requires participants to build solutions using Copernicus geoobservation data and positioning technology from Galileo and EGNOS.

The electronics contract manufacturing industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and has revolutionized both business and personal life. In your opinion, what are the trends that will take the industry to the next level in 2022?

Due to the pandemic impact on the electronics supply chain, the electronics manufacturing industry is currently facing an unprecedented crisis. The effect is not immediately apparent to consumers, but in the case of Cyprus, EU soils tend to bring production closer to home. We see some major electronics companies returning their production facilities to the EU from China and abroad. Smoothing supply shortages will enable the electronics manufacturing industry to accelerate trends in Internet-connected goods and processes and realize the true potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIoT and electronics manufacturing industries hope to lead the industry’s digital transformation towards Industry 4.0, increase production efficiency and reduce end-consumer costs.

