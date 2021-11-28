Google warns cryptocurrency miners that they are hacking cloud accounts and suggests ways to counter cyber threats





But the biggest threat to cyberspace is trying to get the most out of today’s big buzzwords, also known as cryptocurrencies. (Reuters image)

Global search engine giant Google has revealed that hackers are increasingly targeting compromised cloud accounts to mine cryptocurrencies. This revelation is part of a new report from Google’s internal cybersecurity action team.

Google’s cybersecurity team, which discovers cyber threats and provides advice on how to address them, has released a report called Threat Horizon, which sheds light on multiple threats that are currently approaching cyberspace.

According to reports, hackers in the Russian state are trying to trick users into providing passwords, pretending to be targeted by government-sponsored attackers. In North Korea, hackers are trying to seduce users with fraudulent job offers from high-value companies like Samsung.

Cryptographic miner hacking Google cloud accounts

But the biggest threat to cyberspace is trying to get the most out of today’s big buzzwords, also known as cryptocurrencies.

The mining blockchain that underpins cryptocurrencies requires considerable computing power and expensive software, so it is said that 86% of cloud computing hacks are used to perform cryptocurrency mining.

Democracies need to think about creating a secure and accountable internet: MoS IT

The cryptocurrency mining software area will be downloaded within 22 seconds of the cloud account being hacked. Cyber ​​attackers use vulnerable third-party software and inadequate customer security to perform hacks.

Other forms of cyber threat

According to a Google report, 12,000 Gmail accounts were targeted by the Russian government-backed hacking group APT28 (also known as Fancy Bear), and users were tricked into emailing their details.

Google states that the attack was neutralized because all phishing emails focused on the UK, US and India were blocked and user details were not compromised.

Apple and Google are fined € 20 million in antitrust violations in Italy for aggressive data practices

In another attempt, a North Korean-backed attacker seduced South Korean Google Cloud users to forge Samsung job listings. The target of this attack was an employee of a Korean information security company. The user has arrived at a malicious link to the malware stored in Google Drive. The link is currently blocked.

Google is also struggling to deal with ransomware attacks. In this attack, the encryption is so heavy that it is almost impossible to recover them without decrypting them, so the attacker could use the files and data on the user’s computer until the ransom is paid for the release. Encrypt. tool.

Technology, a new legal framework that evolves on the Internet. Data Protection Bill Steps for That: MoS IT

The report also warns of the use of BlackMatter ransomware. Japanese technology group Olympus is one of the prominent victims of Black Matter, who said it would shut down due to pressure from authorities. Until then, the risks are still very close.

Google suggests ways to tackle cyber threats

In its recommendation, Google asked cloud-based service users to use two-factor authentication to improve security and sign up for Google’s more secure security program.

Get live stock prices from BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual fund portfolios, check out the latest IPO news, best performance IPOs, calculate taxes with income tax calculation tools, top gain, top loser, Understand the market for best equity funds. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/technology/google-warns-cryptocurrency-miners-are-hacking-cloud-accounts-suggests-ways-to-counter-cyber-threat/2377685/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos