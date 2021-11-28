Cryptocurrency miners are hacking cryptocurrency cloud accounts, warning Google / Digital Information World





According to Google, cybercriminals are mining cryptocurrencies through hacked cloud accounts. Last month, Google’s Threat Analysis Group issued a similar warning, claiming that hackers were hacking their YouTube accounts to distribute Bitcoin schemes. According to the group, hackers sometimes broadcast live movies that promise Bitcoin rewards in return for their first contribution. According to Google, these hostile actors were also Russian-speaking people.

According to Google’s cybersecurity action team, 86% of the 50 compromised Google Cloud Platforms (GCPs) were used for Bitcoin mining. Bitcoin mining typically uses a lot of computational resources and storage space. Phishing scams and ransomware were one of the remaining cyber activities.

Exploits are still widespread in the field of digital assets, especially with the influx of large amounts of money. In May, hacker gangs exploited a flaw in Salt, a popular infrastructure tool used by companies such as IBM, LinkedIn, and eBay to install. Cryptographic mining malware on business servers. In addition, although some of the money has recovered, it took advantage of the weaknesses of the polynetwork to spend more than $ 600 million in August on one of the largest crypto robbers to date.

Meanwhile, in March 2014, Mt. Gox, then the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, declared bankruptcy after a hacker stole $ 460 million in cryptocurrency. Most of these attacks on GCP are the result of poor customer security practices, such as the use of weak passwords and the use of no passwords. According to research, in about 75% of all cases, malicious attackers exploited improper customer security policies or insecure third-party software to access Google Cloud instances. In situations where hackers use their accounts to mine cryptocurrencies, mining software was installed within 22 seconds of the attack, disabling human intervention to evade such attacks.

The best defense is not to install a sensitive system or to have an automatic reaction system. The team has proposed a number of security measures to prevent similar attacks, such as checking for weaknesses, adopting two-factor authentication, and installing Google’s “WorkSafer” tool for security.Photo: Kentoh / Thaimynguyen / BlackDovFX / Getty Images Read Next: Survey Reveals Cyber ​​Security Threats 2021 Microsoft Windows OS Over 100 Million

