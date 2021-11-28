Justice Department and 38 states are preparing to sue Google for anti-competitive digital advertising practices





Amy Fullerton and Casey Rawlings

Washington, DC Google has once again realized that it is in a problematic area. The US Department of Justice and at least 38 states are preparing for a second monopoly proceeding against the tech giant.

Alphabet Inc, an affiliated company. Owned by Google, it has faced lawsuits in the digital advertising business in the past. In late 2020, 10 states filed a proceeding against Google for misusing ad monopoly and overcharging publishers for ads displayed on the web.

After monopolizing the mobile phone market, there is a growing tendency to expand its monopoly on cars, TVs and speakers, and critics say Google has established itself as a global technology superpower. Insist.

According to Bloomberg News, 38 states are in a position to oppose Google’s monopoly expansion integrated with federal proceedings aimed at discovery.

When asked about the proceedings, Google distracted the accusations and defended its expansion.

“Advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content, enable small businesses to grow, and protect users from abused privacy practices and bad advertising experiences,” Google said in an email. I replied.

Apart from this proceeding, with the support of other states, Texas has filed a proceeding against Google for violating antitrust laws in the operation of its online advertising business.

Antitrust law is a law enacted by the government to protect consumers from predatory business practices and ensure fair competition. In the past, it has been applied to a variety of suspicious business activities such as market allocation, bid rigging, price fixing and monopoly.

Texas claims that Google maintained its monopoly at several steps in the online advertising market, including both buy-side and sell-side. Attorney General Ken Paxton said Google effectively eliminated the competition and became responsible for online advertising.

The proceedings also allege that Google was engaged in an illegal tying arrangement between its advertising products, so if the publisher chooses to operate on its ad exchange, they must use another Google tool. did not become.

In the proceedings, Texas has leveraged as an intermediary to withdraw payments from every step of the online ad purchasing process, with Google’s acquisition of advertising technology company DoubleClick in 2008 to radically change Google’s power. I recorded that I started the pattern to demonstrate.

Texas has also identified Facebook as a conspirator. Facebook has worked with Google to harm the competition by illegally manipulating auctions. According to complaints, in 2017, when Facebook announced plans to compete with Google in the advertising technology space, search giants allegedly closed their contracts to stop the competition.

As part of the deal, Google will give certain benefits to Facebook’s auctions for mobile app inventory. Facebook and Google have denied these claims.

Texas has also requested a jury trial, which will be heard in the coming months.

