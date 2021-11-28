Will Sutton: The White House Promise with Louisiana Connections You May Have Missed | Columnist Will Sutton





Every US President can choose and appoint thousands of people to work for the administration. Some play a regional role.Others are in Washington DC

President Biden has appointed Congressman Cedric Richmond as Senior Advisor and Director of the White House Civil Service Office. He chose former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrew as Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator. A prominent Louisiana with a good background is currently working for the President of the United States and is helping to make the federal government meaningful to people in this state and across the country.

You may have heard of Richmond and Landrew, and their attention-grabbing appointments as they made national news. You may not have heard of Dennis Ross. She is the new White House Chief Data Scientist. It’s another type of big job, and Shell is helping the president by using data to improve the lives of many.

How Joe Biden’s new infrastructure emperor, Mitch Landrew, learned to rebuild in a difficult way

Prior to his thoughtful data work in Washington, DC over the past few years, Ross worked on New Orleans’ information strategy under Landrew and is now the Deputy Director of the Greater New Orleans Community Data Center, now known as the Data Center. I spent more than 9 years as. , A non-profit organization that uses data to investigate issues in southeastern Louisiana.

Like many, Ross from Phoenix visited a friend in New Orleans, fell in love with the city, and moved here in 2001. Ross met a Marine stationed in Bywater at the Maple Leaf Bar. Their union brought in four children born in Turo. They left when she was offered the Presidential Innovation Fellowship in 2014. I miss New Orleans terribly.

Ross used new internet technology to classify census 2000 data at the neighborhood level. According to Ross, he wanted to use new technology to allow the community to access this data and advocate for their destiny. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, she used the data to help the city understand what happened and why.

Not long ago, when the 2020 Census Bureau data was being discussed, the American Statistical Association formed a task force to examine the accuracy of the data and make recommendations for more specific indicators. Ross was part of his work as Presidential Innovation Fellow and Advisor to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

According to Mark Adinov, Chief of Staff of the White House Science and Technology Policy Bureau, Ross is a good choice based on her experience, including her time in Louisiana. Dennis has a keen understanding of how data affects the lives of Americans across the country, he said in a statement. The challenges and opportunities she faced in New Orleans will undoubtedly signal her efforts at the OSTP as we work to achieve a bold and equitable future for all Americans.

As Chief Data Scientist, in her words, Ross responsibly unleashes the power of data and strives to benefit all Americans. She works with data coordinators across the country to understand things and find ways to make things better. I will focus on COVID, economic recovery and climate change and strive to keep racial equality at the forefront, she added.

Ross works at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, far from Louisiana. Friends here, especially those in the data center, are rooting for her.

Dennis’ experience here means developing a system that works for people and places with the greatest needs, especially in times of crisis, said Chief Demographer Allison Pryor. Larger government agencies like California and New York have excellent data capacity, but smaller locations need data assistance, Pryor said. To create a system that works everywhere for the most serious levels of crisis, she said, she needed to understand the need to build a system from scratch. Dennis can do that.

Lamar Gardere, executive director of the center, likes Ross for good reason. She said she might be the biggest and only reason for Im, who is not only the data center, but also its executive director. Perhaps no one in New Orleans or the country is better than Dennis in the job.

New Orleans and Louisiana shape personality and personality. Our census problems and storm conditions can be quivering or growing for some.

Ross has honed his development skills in New Orleans, honed his skills in Washington, and is now in a position to help those who may not know her name.

The help we need can come from the good work of compassionate and knowledgeable people.

