Are Black Friday deals worth it?This is the truth





We’ve been constantly hit by Black Friday discounts over the last two weeks, so don’t blame you for asking if a Black Friday deal is worth it.

Each year, Black Friday offers a wide range of attractive deals, from technology and consumer electronics to beauty and fashion. If you’re looking for a new cell phone or TV, this is a great opportunity to buy a bargain. However, these offers often mean letting go of a decent chunk of cash. It’s also easy to get caught up in the wave of transactions and buy what you don’t need.

In a poll of 2000 shoppers, 22% said they regretted at least one of Black Friday’s purchases, and 89% said they were stressed by Black Friday’s sales. According to Idealo numbers, TVs (32%), phones (30%) and PlayStations (28%) were the most commonly regrettable purchases of seasonal sales.

The same poll showed that 32% of shoppers have a hard time deciding whether a particular transaction is legal. This guide is a savvy online shopper and will help you get the most out of your Black Friday trading and choose real savings, but don’t be afraid.

Are Black Friday deals worth it?

Yes, if you know where to look. There is no doubt that some retailers are a bit cheeky about this year’s prices and not all discounts are as big as they seem.

A wish list can help with this. Be strict about what you need and buy the product only when you are below a comfortable price.

It’s easy to buy in a hurry when you’re constantly being hit by offers. Please take a moment before checking out. Voluntary purchases aren’t necessarily a bad thing, but the last chance message shouldn’t force you into something you don’t use or can’t afford.

Our team checked the prices of popular products for months to see what the real price cuts were. We only promote offers to tell our friends and family. These are Black Friday transactions that we consider worth the actual amount.

Black Friday deals are worth the money on the Fitbit Versa 3 | 199.99 139 (60.99 or 30% savings)

Deals: Save 60 with Fitbit Versa 3. Usually found in 199 before Black Friday, the latest Versa model is now 139.

Why We Choose It: This is by far the best Fitbit Black Friday deal we’ve seen. The smartwatch, which received 4 out of 5 stars in the Fitbit Versa 3 review, was extremely comfortable and easy to use, and felt that more than 20 exercise modes to track were sufficient.

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red, Mario Kart 8 Free Download, 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online Subscription | Argos, Berry, Nintendo Store 316.97 259.99 (56.98 or 18% Save)

Deals: Save over 55 on this bundle, including a free digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus a 3-month free online membership.

Why we chose it: We searched high and low, and this is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this Black Friday on the original Switch. Prior to Black Friday, the Nintendo Switch console itself sold for 259.99, so it’s worth adding the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and an online subscription that’s basically free of charge.

Samsung 43 inch AU8000 4K smart TV | 549369 (180 or 33% savings) on Amazon

Deals: Now you can turn off 180 43-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TVs on Amazon. It will be reduced from 549 to 369, saving 33%.

Reason for choosing: Samsung is a leading brand of smart TVs known for its reliability and quality. We’re a big fan of the AU8000 series of small bezels, with lots of great features for the price, including voice control support for both the Google Assistant and Alexa.

AirPods3 with MagSafe Case | 169 145.69 (23.31 or 14% savings)

Deals: A small savings on AirPods 3, Apple’s latest earphones just released last month. The list price for wireless earphones is 169, but with OnBuy it’s currently 145.69, and free shipping saves 23.

Why we chose it: Third-generation AirPods have only been on sale for about a month, so you may not see a significant price cut, but here’s the best price. This is by no means a huge Black Friday bargain, but it’s the best price you can get with this year’s AirPods 3. These earphones, which received four out of five stars in the AirPods 3 review, proved to have excellent call quality, a new compact design, and seamless integration with Apple devices.

Google Nest Audio | 89.99 64.99 (25 or 27% savings)

Deals: For smart home speakers with a modern look, save 25 now with this Google Nest.

Why we chose it: Another device that receives 4 out of 5 stars from us. After testing smart speakers in a Google Nest Audio review, we believe that the device’s outstanding features include a highly user-friendly Google Home app, responsive touch controls, and powerful bass.

How To Avoid Fake Black Friday Deals This Weekend Buy From A Reliable Retailer

It’s always safest to shop with a retailer you know and trust. If you haven’t purchased from the site before, look for online reviews from previous customers. After all, if a lesser-known site offers a deal that seems too good, it’s probably the case.

This is especially important when making online purchases, as outsourcing card details to a dangerous online retailer can lead to fraudulent use of your bank account. Thankfully, most online retailers and online banking setups offer additional security measures to prevent this.

Leaders like Argos, Currys and John Lewis are always good bets. John Lewis often also offers extended warranty on the product, but Currys has a popular price adjustment policy.

Also, keep in mind that if you buy from Amazon or eBay, you don’t necessarily buy directly from these platforms. Often, third-party retailers sell their products through the site, so it’s worth reviewing the reviews before making a purchase.

We’ve only delivered really good Black Friday deals

If you’ve learned anything from this article, there are a lot of fake deals out there and it’s important to shop. Here are some examples of really good Black Friday discounts we found this year.

For more information, see Black Friday Deals Summary.

Check the price and don’t get me wrong Use the price comparison tool

Some retailers are willing to list slightly misleading previous prices to make the discount look bigger. Some even raise the price of the product before the sale event. As a result, retailers can list larger percentage reductions and get more attention when prices drop significantly. Comparing prices between retailers is a good way to see how genuine these discounts are.

Use price trackers such as CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy to get the big picture at a particular discount. CamelCamel Camel’s Cameliser plugin is easy and intuitive to use, but only works on Amazon. PriceSpys trackers, on the other hand, work with a variety of retailers, but can be a bit tricky. Both are great tools to ensure you know the season of this bargain.

The image below shows a good example of why CamelCamelCamel is useful. This example takes the Amazon page of the Samsung Galaxy S205G with 128GB of storage. Currently the price is 419.99.

After installing the plugin, press the small camel icon that appears at the end of the search bar to open the window shown below. This window shows the current, highest, and lowest prices for items sold on Amazon. There are also useful graphs to help you visualize if the current price is good.

So why is this useful? As shown below, Amazon’s main product page shows the current price, which shows that it is discounted from 709.97. However, a quick glance at the Camelizer graph shows that the phone hasn’t been at that price for some time. It also shows that phone prices in October were cheaper than they are now, indicating that better prices are likely to be available in the near future.

Do your research

Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert, puts a great deal of emphasis on conducting research before Black Friday begins.

He said: If you’re looking at something, check the price now. Then, on Black Friday, you’ll see if the discount is really cheap. Check prices at the retailer you plan to buy and make a broader price comparison.

Be aware of cybersecurity when shopping online

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are becoming more and more online events, and online stores aren’t physical and are at the mercy of the shopping rush. The days of shoppers physically competing for discounted television in newsreel footage may be over, but online shopping has its own risks and pitfalls. It’s important to stay secure online, avoid fraud, and keep your bank details private.

So what steps do experts recommend to stay safe while shopping online? Rick McElroy, VMware’s Principal Cyber ​​Security Strategist, said:

To set up multi-factor authentication and protect yourself, do not recycle passwords or passphrases between multiple accounts. Attackers continue to modernize their tactics to find new ways to jeopardize consumer financial data. If it looks too good to be true, it can be very common. As supply chain issues continue this year, the expected shortage of some products for the festive season creates a more attractive place for scammers to compete. Consumers need to keep in mind that if someone offers a shortcut to the front lines of high-demand products, it can be a scam. Confirm your request for additional customs fees or shipping charges. As the habit of shopping online changes further as a result of the pandemic, attackers are trying to trick customers into paying customs fees and shipping charges through fake tracking notifications. Due diligence can be much more difficult when receiving seemingly legitimate texts or calls from courier companies, as many consumers are rushing to buy online on Black Friday weekends. I have. Therefore, it is important to always be careful (rather than clicking on the links shared by email or text), go directly to the official website and manually enter the tracking number there. Beware of gift card scams. Scammers and scammers are everywhere in this retail season, so don’t be fooled by the good stuff. Scammers hold online auctions for deactivated cards. People buy cards, but find that these cards don’t work. Conclusion: Avoid online gift card auctions. Sign up for the newsletter. You can also send the best deals and news directly to your newsletter subscribers while regularly updating all Black Friday pages. Subscribe below to stay up to date.to shop

Sounds natural. However, many shoppers do not shop on Black Friday. Comparing prices between online retailers is easy and straightforward and should be the first port of call to verify if a transaction is genuine.

The major retailers with the highest prices so far this year are Very, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis. Our team of experts pays attention to things like sales across the web. For the latest information on all these retailers, etc., please use the links below.

Are you thinking of waiting for Cyber ​​Monday deals? Read our guide to see what you can expect.

