Digital technology promises to transform healthcare





From stethoscopes to CT scanners, technology and healthcare have long been inextricably linked. However, it is difficult to determine which technology will bring the greatest public health benefits, especially in an era of budget growth and digital innovation.

These do not have to be cutting-edge innovations. One of the key steps is to replace the existing analog system with a digital system, says David Magwire, senior analyst on the King’s Fund policy team at the health think tank.

This year, Magwire co-authored a report analyzing evidence of digital technology in health and social care. Among the most promising areas it identified was communication, both internally and in patient interaction.

Its reputation is underpinned by the success of accuRx, a communication platform for general practitioners that combines text messaging systems, video consulting, and the ability to send documents and photos. This software is currently used by more than 98% of general practitioners in the UK, compared to 50% in March 2020.

Its rapid spread is partly due to the impetus provided by the coronavirus pandemic, but also reflects the goals set by the NHS a year before the pandemic. Long-term plan .. We believe that “more effective use of data and digital technology”, created by medical professionals including front-line staff, is important for improving patient care within 10 years. increase.

Katie Halfhead, Head of Communications at accuRx, states that one of the biggest challenges in the medical system is fragmented care, which is felt by patients in almost every medical system around the world. I. Improving communication between care-providing teams requires a simple infrastructure that provides integrated care and better patient outcomes.

You can’t start using the AI ​​system until you’re away from the paper recording

However, overcoming the inertia of an organization can be difficult. Exactly three years ago, then-UK Minister of Health Matt Hancock set a deadline to phase out the use of the NHS in April 2020 and at the end of 2021. Mid-2020 Board of Audit Report He complained about the “lag” in the NHS’s progress towards “digital transformation.”

Magwire argues that the challenge is not only technical but also administrative. Providing clinicians and managers in this area with the skills and time to engage in the implementation process will help all projects that use digital technology, he says.

Patient confidence is also needed, especially when it comes to using the data, as the NHS turned out to be costly if it was forced to turn back by public protests this year. We plan to reduce the medical history of 55 million patients to a database for sharing with third parties.

However, not all data is very sensitive. For example, artificial intelligence startup Kortical is applying machine learning to logistics data to predict the demand for different types of blood.

Barbara Johnson, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, said the software wasted blood products in live trials because it could explain “the dynamics and uncertainties inherent in such complex systems.” .. It has been shown that it can be reduced. 54 percent.

GP surgery receptionist in London.Better communication with patients can bring great benefits to Getty Images

Drug discovery is another promising area of ​​machine learning, as start-ups are betting that AI can find unexpected possibilities for overlooked molecules. Healx, based in Cambridge, is one such company. Its AI platform, Healthnet, aims to find drugs for only 5% of rare diseases that have been approved for treatment. Tim Guiliams, co-founder and chief executive officer, states that the company’s pipeline has 18 programs.

Within the next few months, we will begin clinical trials of Fragile X Syndrome, which causes learning disabilities.

Healnet integrates and analyzes content such as biomedical research and patient group data to find potentially useful relationships between diseases and compounds. The Healx team then selects the most promising compounds for further research.

According to Gilliams, drug development has the potential for “real progress.” “For example, we use AI to enhance molecules, reduce toxicity, predict the impact of molecules on patients, and identify the most relevant people to adopt in preclinical studies. I think there is a great opportunity to improve.

Still, even cutting-edge technology can rely on more humble innovation. For example, Magwire says you can’t start using an AI system until you’re away from paper recording.

He adds that a conceptual shift from reactive healthcare to disease prevention may be needed before technology can reach its full potential.

One of the major challenges in this sector, he says, is not the need to evolve as risk factors worsen, but the attempt to create a true population model that addresses the people in need today.

This is wearable. Although it tracks indicators such as heart rate and temperature, policy makers may find it difficult to solve privacy and digital divide issues.

