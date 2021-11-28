1st Anniversary Cyberpunk 2077 No Update, Skip Directly to Patch 1.5





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

It’s been just over a week since Cyberpunk 2077’s 1st Anniversary release. If you’re wondering if CDPR will do something in the game itself to commemorate that opportunity, don’t expect it.

A recently released roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 shows that 1.31 is the last patch in 2021, not just a graphic mistake, CDPR hasn’t actually released a patch this year. .. And they’re skipping the entire patch, apparently focusing on the patch that will arrive with the next-generation version in the first quarter of 2022.

CDPR CEO Adam Kiciski told Polish outlet rp.pl about the plan.

This year, we will not release game updates. We are focused on the latest generation console version. It will be released in the first quarter of 2022 and will be patched with a major update, patch 1.5.

So unless you make a typo, the game manages to skip 1.4 altogether and go straight to 1.5. This is a pretty huge patch, I haven’t had it since early fall and it was incredibly minor, so I think it might come with a more free DLC. Players are still waiting for free data mined DLC features like New Game Plus. This is just like what you need to launch in the next generation version of the game. However, nothing has been said about it yet, and there is no exact timing other than Q1. CDPR is quite allergic to the exact date when it comes to future cyberpunk content, but nevertheless succeeded in significantly delaying everything during the last year.

Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

The quote everyone draws from this interview is talking about how Kiciski has long-term confidence in the game.

We’re proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything worked. Nonetheless, the cyberpunk brand we managed to build is very well known and has fans all over the world in the game world, its characters and details. In the long run, we believe that “Cyberpunk 2077” will be recognized as a very good game and, like any other title, will be sold for years. Especially because the equipment will be more efficient and the game will be improved by all of us. time. It also includes the latest generation console version.

Many have ridiculed this statement as Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be a warning story of over-promising features and rushing to release the game, but the worm is already spinning to some extent. There is a possibility. Many new players have acquired the game for sale and have given the game thousands of positive reviews on Steam. The game is currently 74% positive reviews overall, and the PC is clearly the best place to play the game. It looks better than the console. With the addition of fan-driven mod support, the PC version will be a game that is significantly different from the incredibly broken boot console version (for fairness, the PC version was also quite broken at boot time).

Much of this depends on what CDPR can offer in both next-generation versions and future enhanced DLC. If the next-generation version can make the game perform and look like a PC, it’s a big step towards changing the story. If the extended DLC is as good as what you’ve seen in The Witcher Heart of Stone or Blood and Wine, it’s the same. But not all of that has been seen yet, and the game has received few painful updates over the past year, except for bugs and performance fixes. Still, I see the story really starting to change, cyberpunk is pretty good now. Take a closer look at what happens next.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel Herokiller series and its audiobooks, as well as The Earthborn Trilogy in the audiobooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/11/27/no-one-year-anniversary-cyberpunk-2077-update-skipping-straight-to-patch-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos