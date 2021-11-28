Research drives cybersecurity innovation and inspires southwestern Virginia





Published Sunday, November 28, 2021

When one cyberattack is weakened, another cyberattack emerges, threatening both the livelihood and livelihood of the industry and the sector as a whole. As cybersecurity became more urgent, the Southwestern Node of the Federal Cyber ​​Initiative (CCI SWVA) gathered at the Virginia Techs campus in late October. The event allowed collaborators to meet face-to-face and promote cybersecurity strategies throughout the region and the federation.

CCI South West Virginia is one of the four regional nodes of the Federal Cyber ​​Initiative (CCI), established in 2019 to establish Virginia as a global center of excellence at the crossroads of cybersecurity, autonomy and intelligence. .. CCI will marshal a network of researchers from higher education institutions across Virginia with industry partners to build an ecosystem of cyber research, innovation, and workforce development.

The Southwestern Region of CCI, headed by Virginia Tech, consists of 14 higher education institutions, including the Virginia Military Institute, Radford University, Virginia College in Wise, New River Community College, and Virginia Western Community College.

Dan Sui, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Virginia Tex, said he was particularly impressed with the breadth and depth of the Southwest Node’s strategy and activities. Researchers work in agriculture, quantum, 5G, energy systems, drones, multiple disciplines, organizations and universities, and their scope shows the true value of convergent research.

Convergence research, as defined by the National Science Foundation, refers to deep, interdisciplinary research driven by specific compelling issues.

Research on core technologies

Here in southwestern Virginia, we’re focused on research driving cybersecurity innovation and human resources development, explains Gretchen Matthews, director of CCISWVA and professor of mathematics at Virginia Tech.

With more than 75 researchers engaged in more than 35 different programs, CCI SWVA’s research describes Matthews as the core technology base for designing fast, secure and customizable communication systems. We support this. Core areas include NextG technology, quantum information theory, cryptography, defense in depth, and artificial intelligence / machine learning.

Affected applications

While advancing these core technology areas, researchers are also building interdisciplinary applications that have a significant impact on everyday life, from protecting power networks and agricultural systems to protecting self-driving cars and satellites.

For example, Jon Darab, Operations Director at the Global Automotive Performance Simulation Center, is working with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute to improve the safety of autonomous driving systems through sensor data.

Sensors are the eyes and ears of the vehicle, Darabu said, they are vulnerable to attack.

Because bad weather and intentional spoofing can interfere with the sensor, the Darabs research team is developing a detection algorithm to identify when the sensor was at risk. This algorithm improves the reliability and safety of self-driving cars, Darabu explains.

Sophia Economou, a professor of physics at Virginia Tech, delves into a new concept of secure quantum networks. Tiffany Drape, an assistant professor of agriculture, leadership and community education, is looking for ways to implement cyberbiosecurity in agriculture and life sciences education.

CCI Executive Director Luis Da Silva urged the gathered researchers to continue to think big. Interdisciplinary research allows us to think of cybersecurity broadly as an impact not only on computer science and computer engineering issues, but on virtually every discipline.

Sparkling, stalking innovation

According to Matthews, CCI’s research not only accelerates the development of core technologies and mobilizes applications, but also allows researchers and graduate students to push the limits of their work to the market. It will also be an opportunity to consider whether or not.

To facilitate commercialization, CCI seeks to clearly explain the process of moving a product or prototype from concept to market.

Mark Mondley, Associate Director of Partnerships and Engagement at CCI SWVA and LAUNCH Director of Virginia Tech’s New Venture Center, wants to gather resources around those who are trying to make a bigger impact on research through commercialization. It states.

Daphne Yao, a professor of computer science, has shown the potential for future commercialization of her work in detecting internal threats emanating from within an organization through someone with authorized access.

Yao said there is a huge market for solutions to insider threats. These internal attacks are underreported and difficult to detect because cybersecurity experts do not have the right tools.

Stimulate tomorrow’s cyber workforce

The breadth and depth of cybersecurity research underway in southwestern Virginia attracts students to hands-on opportunities. As of the fall of 2021, nearly 200 students were directly engaged in CCI research or engaged in cybersecurity internships and training programs. These experiences will enable students to acquire highly specialized cybersecurity skills to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity talent both inside and outside the federation.

CCI also supports professional development and training opportunities for kindergarten to high school educators and other learners. For example, the Security Clearance Ready Certificate program, offered in collaboration with the Virginia TechsHume Center for National Security and Technology, prepares students for the Security Clearance process and qualifies them for jobs that require it.

CCI’s momentum in training, learning, research and innovation will enrich the cybersecurity ecosystem locally and advance the state as a global leader in cybersecurity.

