Amazon Cyber ​​Monday 2021: Echo, Ring, Fire Tablet and more deals are still available

Black Friday is technically over, but Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday trading continues. Get discounts on Mega Retailer’s unique streaming devices, tablets, smart speakers, computers, smart doorbells, TVs and other electronics. If you couldn’t shop yesterday, or if you want to remove your name from your holiday shopping list or enjoy something special, you can still get your Amazon gadget.

The biggest deals include the Ring Video Doorbells for only $ 42, the Echo Dot with a free smart valve for $ 20, and the all-new Echo Show 5 for $ 45. Based on Amazon’s previous Cyber ​​Monday pattern, I don’t think these prices will drop any further (although anything is possible), so it’s time to buy.

Here are all the best Amazon Black Friday deals you don’t want to miss.

Cyber ​​Monday Amazon Bundle Deals

Amazon tends to offer device discounts with bundles to make transactions even sweeter. To see which bundles are available, you need to check each product page. In many cases, you can get something for free, such as an Echo Dot, a smart plug, or a light bulb. Amazon may also offer additional products for significant discounts, such as the $ 10 Blink camera.

Get the new Ring Video Doorbell for $ 42 now, or add the Echo Dot to your purchase for free. So you can save another $ 20 on the bundle. This is a wired video doorbell, so you need to make sure the wiring is in place, but at this price it’s very easy to add security to your front door.

The third-generation Echo Dot sold most of last year for about $ 50, and has recently fallen to nearly $ 30 on its own. You can now bundle smart speakers and color smart bulbs for just $ 20. This is the same price that Amazon offers only the Echo Dot during Black Friday. Get these bundles now as they tend to sell out quickly.

This bundle saves a lot of money on the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera. For Black Friday, Amazon sells the Echo Show 5 for $ 45. This means you can add an indoor security camera for as little as $ 5. The great thing is that you can see the camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone). This makes for a perfect combo.

A great way to maximize the power of Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is to add a Luna Gaming Controller. With this bundle, you can stream your games directly to your TV without the need for anything else. The best thing is how portable everything is. You can carry it with you during your vacation or vacation trip.

Amazon’s Fire tablets have traditionally been considered a media consuming device, but the Fire HD 10 productivity bundle aims to change that. It includes a Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB), a Bluetooth keyboard, and a 12-month Microsoft Office 365 subscription, which is now almost 50% off.

Other Cyber ​​Monday Amazon Bundle Deals:

Cyber ​​Monday Echo Deals

Amazon’s Echo device has always been one of Cyber ​​Monday’s most popular products, primarily because of its price. These smart speakers offer many features, starting at just $ 20 this year. With most of Amazon’s hardware discounts this year, you can also get free items or significantly discounted items. Check each product page to see if there are any additional ones available.

This is the latest Echo Show 5, which was just released a few months ago. It provides an improved camera for video calls, but it also has a physical camera shutter to protect privacy and more. If you bundle them together, you can add a Blink Camera for an additional $ 5.

Other Cyber ​​Monday Deals:

Black Friday Fire Tablet Deals

Almost all Amazon Fire tablets are on sale. That is, everyone has a size and a price. This year, Amazon has changed the game, and online retailers are now offering both FireKids and FireKids Pro tablets. The big difference here is that the Fire Kids tablet is designed for kids up to 7 years old, while the Fire Kids Pro is for kids 6 to 12 years old. The tablet itself is the same, but the software it runs is different and slightly different. case.

Also, on both FireKids and FireKids Pro, Amazon offers a one-year FreeTime Unlimited to help with parental controls and limits, as well as a really great question-free exchange policy if your child breaks. be careful. that.

Amazon last updated the Fire HD 8 tablet in 2020 by doubling onboard storage, enhancing its internal processor, and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB. It comes in four different colors and can be purchased for an additional $ 30 if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model.

Better Fire Tablets Cyber ​​Monday Deals:

Cyber ​​Monday Fire TV Deals

The Fire TV hardware lineup has skyrocketed in the last few years. This year alone, Amazon has announced a new 4K streaming stick and a new Omni Fire TV, and continues to improve the basic streaming sticks it offers. With Black Friday deals, Fire TV Sticks start at a ridiculously low price of $ 18, and smart TVs with Fire TV have dropped to just $ 100.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year and is just above the Amazon lineup of Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s $ 10 more expensive than a regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but adding $ 10 gives you 40% more power (that is, faster app loading and better overall navigation) and Wi-Fi 6 support. It will stream faster.

This year, Amazon began creating its own TV set running Fire TV OS, along with Insignia and Toshiba models. The Omni series offers hands-free TV with Alexa and Dolby Vision. The 4 Series has a little less functionality, but a little cheaper. There are multiple sizes for each model.

Greater Fire TV Deals:

Cyber ​​Monday Security Transactions

Between Ring and Blink, Amazon has a significant portfolio of home security. Both are self-installing, affordable options, but have been very popular over the last few years. From indoor to outdoor cameras, floodlights to video doorbells, the lineup has a variety of components. Not all of them are discounted, but here are the best!

Brink has been manufacturing security cameras for several years, but only this year has entered the video doorbell game. If you don’t like the look of the ring video doorbell, or if you need something a little cheaper, we recommend that you consider this option. Wiring or use with the included battery makes installation even easier. There are both black and white models.

Other Ring and Blink Cyber ​​Monday Deals:

In addition to all these deals, Amazon sells a lot of other small product lines for Black Friday. These are categories that Amazon has only one or two options, so we’ve grouped them below.

Other Amazon Black Friday Deals:

