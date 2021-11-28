MTN Nigeria Wins 20 Awards in a Week





MTN Nigeria has won at least 20 awards in a week for its market leadership, innovation and marketing excellence.

Awards from four reputable Nigerian organizations confirm MTN’s commitment to empowering Nigerians through services, products and interventions that provide first-class value to all. The November award season reflects the brand’s success last year.

During the three days, the company won the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) ceremony, the ADVAN Award for Marketing and Excellence, the Brandcom Awards, and the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival.

Widely known as the Oscar equivalent of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, NTITA honors Nigeria’s most profound digital leaders, companies and states at the forefront of innovation. MTN Nigeria has been awarded the Enterprise Service Provider of the Year for the third consecutive year, as well as five awards, including Customer Experience Company of the Year, Customer Experience Team of the Year, Excellence in Social Impact, and CSR Team of the Year. Karl Olutokun Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, has also been awarded the Technology Person of the Year Award.

In addition, the ADVAN Awards, which aim to recognize and reward marketing professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the profession named MTN Nigeria, recently launched the thematic campaign “We Move, the Campaign of the Year.” .. MTN Nigeria has also won the Brand of the Year Bronze Award at a prestigious event.

MTN Nigeria has won two shields at the Brandcom Awards. MostOutstandingTelecom Brand of the Year (Voice) and Brand Leadership Award in Telecom. Brandcom recognizes exciting players in Nigeria’s marketing and communications industry.

At the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival, three MTN ads, MTN Pulse, We Move and Who Dey Call, received a total of 10 awards for their praiseworthy use of music and art direction in commercials.

The awards received by MTN Nigeria showcase the strengths of ICT companies and the impact their campaigns have on subscribers and the entire marketing community.

