Android 12 privacy settings that need to be updated now





Google released the first public version of the Android 12 operating system at the end of October, but it’s not for everyone. It was first deployed on Google Pixel phones and gradually flowing into mobile phones from other manufacturers. Samsung is now making it available on its flagship Galaxy phones. OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and more will be followed in the coming weeks.

While the new features in Android 12 aren’t the biggest updates, Google has many additional privacy and security features. They don’t go up to the latest iPhone privacy settings when locking down your data, but it’s still worth digging into.

Some of the new Android updates work internally, such as hibernation of apps that haven’t been used for a long time and poor location data accuracy. But other changes are worth the 5 minutes it takes to check them. While updating your phone, you need to make sure that the rest of your privacy settings are also locked down. After all, Google is a company built on personal data and targeted advertising.

Use the privacy dashboard

Many of Android 12’s biggest privacy adjustments are based on the permissions you grant to your app on your smartphone. When you install the app, you may be required to access your camera, contacts, files, locations, microphones, and multiple other sensors and datasets stored on your device.

Some of these permissions are important for the app to work. However, not all apps require permissions to access each type of data. For example, the AR app may need access to the camera for it to work properly, but the calendar app may not.

Android 12 introduces a new privacy dashboard that helps increase the transparency of permissions. This will show you the apps that have accessed your smartphone’s sensor in the last 24 hours and allow you to deny further access. You can easily see which app is doing what on your phone.

To find the dashboard[設定]>[プライバシー]Go to[プライバシーダッシュボード](Similarly[設定]You can also search with). For example, tap Calendar Permissions to see which apps are allowed access to calendar data and which aren’t in use. You can change the settings by tapping each app individually. There is also a timeline for permission use. For example, if you open the location permissions, you can see the breakdown of apps accessed at the current location every minute.

Check access to microphone and camera

For years, there have been rumors that Facebook is using your phone’s microphone to eavesdrop on what you’re saying. Facebook tracks you in multiple ways, but this is not true. One of the new Android 12 privacy settings helps to further disprove the myth of eavesdropping.

If your Android app uses a mobile phone microphone or camera, you’ll see a small green dot in the top menu bar, similar to the features Apple added in last year’s iOS 14 release. Swipe down from the top corner of the screen to[クイック設定]A menu will open, allowing you to quickly turn off access to the app’s camera and microphone. The block is temporary, but from here you can enter permissions for individual apps to make your changes permanent.

Delete the ad ID

Your phone has a unique ad ID that allows the app to link data to your device to build a profile of you and your interests and display personalized ads based on this information. .. It’s been possible to opt out of this ad personalization on Android for some time, but the changes on Android 12 make a subtle difference.

You can now change the setting to reset the string of numbers that identify the user to a series of zeros and prevent third parties from linking information to the device in this way. (The changes aren’t specifically part of Android 12, but will first be deployed on the device running the operating system). To change[設定]>[プライバシー]Go to[広告]Scroll to[広告IDの削除]Tap. That doesn’t mean you don’t see the ads on your phone anymore, just that the ads aren’t based on your behavior and personal data.

Covers the basics of Android privacy

Most of Android 12’s new privacy settings focus on permissions, but there are many existing options that can help protect your data and accounts, neither of which takes time to change.

If you go to the privacy menu, you can find most of Android’s privacy options within the Settings app on your phone or tablet. From here you can find a simple switch to turn on or off access to the camera and microphone for all apps. Easily display the password when you enter it in the field. Turn off apps that use data to personalize Android settings. Turn off app access to what’s on the clipboard.

