Nintendo Cyber ​​Monday Deals: $ 300 Switch Mario Kart Bundle, $ 40 The Legend of Zelda

Black Friday has officially moved to weekend mode ahead of Cyber ​​Monday, with some attractive deals from Nintendo. Due to shipping issues and chip manufacturing delays, there are no big discounts on Nintendo’s new Switch OLED this holiday season, but we’ve found other deals on Nintendo Switch and games.

Nintendo will not disappoint shoppers this weekend. There are still many holiday sales in 2021. The switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a great gift option. Nintendo initially made fun of a $ 20 discount on various “selected games,” but since then, we’ve seen some bigger and better bargains.

Nintendo

In 2021, Nintendo revived its old favorites. A 3-month subscription to Switch and Switch Online bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, currently $ 439. After 3 months, your Switch Online membership will automatically renew. Membership can be renewed monthly for $ 4 per month. If you pay in advance, your subscription will be $ 8 for 3 months or $ 20 for 1 year.

This isn’t the new Switch OLED with a big screen, but it’s not too bad given the games and Switch Online being launched for free.

Black Friday Switch Game Deals

Many of the discounts below are the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen in these titles.

$ 40 Switch game is now available

At $ 40, this is a $ 20 price cut for these Switch titles. According to Nintendo, game savings will take place at various retail stores from November 21st to November 27th and will end as soon as they are out of stock. However, if a transaction occurs, I will be willing to post it. A complete list of game deals can be found on the Nintendo site, but here are some highlights:

Walmart and Target also have a selection of Switch games that sell for at least $ 14 for Cyber ​​Monday events.

