Google Pixel 6: The cheapest way to get in Australia on this Black Friday

Google’s new flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 6, was launched shortly before the current Black Friday sale. Its 50MP main camera sensor, in-display fingerprint scanner, and more powerful custom-made processor are all worth upgrading over the Google Pixel 5, as well as the sporty new design reminiscent of the Huawei Nexus 6P.

If you definitely need 5G, the cheapest way to buy a starter option 128GB handset is Optus, one of the leading carriers on postpaid plans if you’re looking for a minimum data capacity of 20GB or more per month. Or buy from Vodafone. .. That way, you can spread the cost of your device over time. In the long run, the price of a recurring plan is slightly lower than the equivalent price of 5G SIM alone, so this can actually save you a few dollars.

Telstra’s postpaid plans are a bit more expensive, but Telstra 5G coverage is unmatched in Australia.

Optus currently has a Black Friday contract on the device, reducing RRP by A $ 150. Pair your device with the $ 45 Small Optus Choice Plus plan, which is the most affordable 20GB / month Optus plan, and combine both device repayment and plan fees to AU $ 80.34 / month or AU $ 1,928.16 in 24 months. Will cost less than (transactions apply-see).

It turns out that it’s AU $ 390 cheaper in 24 months than the most affordable Telstra plan and AU $ 360 cheaper in 24 months than the most affordable Vodafone plan-but currently on both the Telstra and Vodafone plans. It is worth noting that there are twice as many monthly data as from the Optus project. Vodafone also offers a trade-in price of up to A $ 200, so if you have a qualified trade-in and can get full value, the Vodafone plan is your best choice.

Or, if you want to keep your monthly calling costs down, we recommend that you purchase it completely and pair it with a 5G SIM-only plan. However, if you need 5G, it’s actually more expensive than buying a phone with a Vodafone or Optus prepaid plan after 24 months. This is because the retail price of Pixel 6s is newly created, and the monthly SIM only 5G plan fee is currently a little higher (if it is 30GB / month or more)

Even if this is the only option, finding the best price on a full purchase is easy enough. Retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Google are all currently selling the Pixel 6 for A $ 999. Officeworks is giving away a small cup of coffee by lowering other retailers by AU $ 2 and offering them for AU $ 997, but inventory and color options may vary from retailer to retailer, so each Check out to find your personal taste.

Once fully purchased, you can pair your Pixel 6 with a 4G or 5G SIM-only phone plan. If you want the fastest data and download speeds available, you definitely need to choose the 5G plan. As of today, the cheapest 5G SIM-only plans are offered by Vodafone and Spintel (see below).

Spintels $ 50 5G Mobile SIM only plan turns out to be the most valuable option in 24 months. This is because trading plans reduces the plan price of AU $ 50 from AU $ 10 / month to AU $ 40 / month for 6 months for new customers. This contains 80GB of data. If you buy a Pixel 6 for A $ 99 and combine it with this plan, you’ll pay A $ 2,137 in 24 months.

The Vodafones $ 45 SIM Only Lite + plan costs AU $ 40 per month and you will pay AU $ 1,957 for 24 months, but the current transaction adds 50GB of bonus data to configure 80GB with this plan. Will last for only 3 months and then return to the original 30GB.

However, this Vodafone plan includes a 3-month bonus access to Amazon Music, so if you’re a music lover, you can buy it completely and use it if you need 5G coverage.

4G SIM-only plans such as Circles.Lifes 30GB Man Sleep Run are more affordable than these two options. It costs only AU $ 15 months for the next 6 months, then returns to AU $ 25 / month for 30GB data / month. If you buy a Pixel 6 for A $ 99, you’ll pay A $ 1,537 over a 24-month period (see this plan below). This is the cheapest option in the lot, but keep in mind that 4G sacrifices speed for cost.

As you can see, there are options, options and other options depending on what you are looking for in your phone plan. How much you can save depends on what you are looking for. Either way, now’s a great time to consider the new Google Pixel 6.

