The role of chief technology officer in the success of the company





November 28, 2021

The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is a senior manager who focuses on technical regulations, opportunities, and challenges within the enterprise. The CTO role was born as a key player in the corporate C suite. In particular, digital transformation is a very high strategic priority for many companies. The CTO is responsible for managing the organization’s research and development (R & D) and for its technical needs.

It’s easy to relate the growing importance of CTOs to the advent of the digital era, where we can’t live without technology, but it’s also important to note that technology is a source of competitive advantage for businesses and businesses. I have.

Indeed, the Chief Technology Officer is currently the leading strategic thinker from the standpoint of managing the hardware and software deployment phases, and is currently the Chief Executive Officer on issues related to overall strategic direction. I am an advisor to the CEO). What companies and industries have to do.

At every stage of a company’s life cycle, the role and responsibilities of the CTO change. Here’s how the CTO defines a company’s success at every stage:

Pre-seed stage

When a business idea flourishes, the chief technology officer acts as a hands-on engineer to validate the technical realizability of the business plan. At this stage, the CTO must also act as a co-founder and be well prepared to build a digital product architecture without the assistance of a third party. Apart from this, data security, QA management, and deployment issues are also the responsibility of the CTO.

Start-up

Initially, the CTO is actively engaged in talent acquisition and its onboarding, training, and management. Their expertise in this area is important for identifying talent at this time without a skilled personnel department.

The CTO’s responsibilities here include creating technology stacks, submitting budget proposals, and attempting to enhance digital products. Your role here will evolve into a technical vision, HR specialist, and team leader, rather than a full-fledged developer. This is how the CTO defines the success of a startup.

Growth stage

Once the business life patterns are integrated, the CTO’s obligations may include managing several improvement groups while assessing interactions and progress. Management of the overall vision of the product item is the promoter of the CTO Center, and assignments such as coding and QA are currently handled by different individuals in the group.

The CTO remains alert to recent trends in innovation and remains a lead product engineer and framework executive.

Development stage

At this crossroads, the CTO is a senior chief who is several levels away from the business execution involved. They are the entity of the technical office of the open arena, responding to the organization at meetings and other professional occasions.

They need to be familiar with taking care of huge or different offices and exploring and implementing cutting-edge innovations.

As you know, pandemic technology is the lifeblood of a business, and CTOs are important to ensure the success of a company. Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that technology has rescued businesses and businesses during the blockade of telecommuting arrangements that occur. There is no doubt that many companies have begun hiring engineers for important roles, including the CEO role, in recent years.

In conclusion, exaggerating the CTO’s work can be an additional risk, as innovation can be a two-sided transaction and over-reliance on innovation without the support of human factors can be dangerous. there is.

This is the motivation behind why a small number of companies are looking for technicians with delicate abilities and respect, chasing the Holy Grail of Technology and regulating their ability to build relationships.

All in all, in the future there is a place with engineers who can connect technical information with a vision and an empathic mission and bring commendable relationship-building abilities and qualities.

