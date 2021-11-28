Is it a ranking factor?





For years, SEO experts have been in the Google Search Console (formerly known as Google Webmaster Tools) as if they were building their own Sims world for SEO. I lived.

If you have mastered the techniques to optimize your website with the help of Google Search Console, you are probably locking your site.

But does the Google Search Console play a role in Google’s ranking factors? Can I get direct benefits by connecting my site to the Google Search Console?

Ask them to answer those questions below.

Claim: Google search console as a ranking factor

At some point, you’ve probably heard the myth that using the Google Search Console improves rankings. The same is true for other Google products (Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google AdSense, etc.).

But is that all a rumor?

Let’s officially rest this myth.

Evidence of the Google Search Console as a Ranking Factor Is the Google Search Console a Ranking Factor?

I hate you breaking it, but the google search console is not a ranking factor.

This can be determined based on historical information that Google has confirmed in relation to Google Analytics and Google Ads not being a ranking factor.

This is a very obvious no and no one even talks about it.

The closest Google address I’ve seen is Google’s John Mueller in response to the 2018 Reddit thread.

“If it’s important to run different websites with different search consoles and analytics accounts, how important is it?”

John’s reply:

Screenshot by author, July 2021

“There is no ranking advantage to using a separate account.”

You need to use the Google Search Console as your data source to enable knowledgeable SEO professionals to make data-driven decisions about your SEO strategy.

Do I need to use the Google Search Console to view it in SERP?

No, you don’t need to use the Google Search Console to display it in search results.

Google is betting its claim on the sand of its support document:

Screenshot by author, July 2021

You don’t have to sign up for the search console to be included in Google search results, but the search console helps you understand and improve how Google views your site.

Can I rank higher using the Google Search Console?

Yes and no.

Simply implementing the Google Search Console on your website will not automatically raise you to number one. However, you can use the data from the Google Search Console to improve your SEO.

For example, you can use the Google Search Console to:

I like to think of the Google Search Console as a gift from Google that helps me discover potential problems with my website.

Google Search Console as a Ranking Signal: Our Verdict

The Google Search Console is usually not associated with a ranking element. But now we can officially rest the myth of this ranking element.

It turns out that the Google Search Console is not the cause of the drop in rankings.

But is it even better?

This is a great tool to help Google understand how to rank your site. It draws a vivid picture of how Google looks at your site.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita

