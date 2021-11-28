Looking for an alien life?Find Alien Tech





In 1950, Enrico Fermi raised a question, now known as Fermi’s paradox. Given the myriad of galaxies, stars, and planets there, life can exist elsewhere. The size of the universe is the only possible answer. Perhaps humans have already encountered extraterrestrial (ET) life, but were unaware of it. Maybe you don’t want to find it. Perhaps we are watching the Earth without our knowledge. Maybe that’s not what we find interesting.

And there is another reason: The search for advanced aliens is constrained by human assumptions, including the idea that advanced ETs are alive.

Scientists engaged in the exploration of extraterrestrial life have found that life on Earth needs carbon and water, and that living organisms exhale, excrete, and secrete organic matter such as gas and methane. Look for indicators. Searching for biosignatures is difficult for many reasons, and biosignatures can come from geological or other natural forces and do not necessarily indicate the existence of life (eg, detected on Mars). The smell of methane that has been fascinated by scientists for years, but still to reach consensus).

The assumption that biological life on other planets looks and functions like biological life on Earth is flawed and constrained by anthropocentrism. The same is true for assuming that highly intelligent life on other planets is biological just because humans are. Perhaps we haven’t found an alien because the advanced alien space has completely transcended biology.

In a grand plan, the Earth is a relatively young planet. Assuming that certain biological life has emerged on other planets, how that life has evolved, that is, other species have invented technologies such as tools, transport vehicles, factories, computers, etc. You can make knowledge-based assumptions. Maybe those species invented artificial intelligence (AI) or virtual worlds. Advanced ETs may have reached the technological singularity, where AI goes beyond human or biological intelligence. Perhaps they have experienced that many scientists believe that Homo sapiens is preparing for the fusion of living things and machines. Maybe they became Nanosat. Maybe they are data or part of a digital network that acts like a collective consciousness. In fact, the last variable of the Drake equation framework for estimating the potential of advanced and intelligent species in the universe that broadcast detectable signals for a finite amount of time by technologically advanced civilizations is that they ultimately It suggests that it will be extinct or after biological.

The idea that ET intelligence could exist as a super AI was proposed by scientists like Susan Schneider, the founding director of the Center for the Mind of the Future. SETI Senior Astronomer Seth Shostak; Other. In a Guardian editorial, Shostak states that aliens with sufficient intelligence to search the Earth are probably beyond biological wisdom, and in fact, beyond biology itself. Caleb Scharf, director of the Columbia Astrobiology Program, can’t register or interpret a billion-year-old existence at all, as anyone living in the 12th-century Mongolian steppes would find self-driving cars magically meaningless. I insist that it may be. -Old machine savant.

The potential for AI to become super AI and significantly exceed the limits of human intelligence has long been a concern for scientists like Nick Bostrom and entrepreneurs like Elon Musk. As such, there may be super AI aliens, and there are important considerations regarding the risks of searching for and finding them. It also raises questions about the potential dangers of finding us. Dark Forest theory elicits these threats, suggesting that the universe resembles a dark forest full of prey and prey, and that stealth is the best and perhaps the only survival strategy.

