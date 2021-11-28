B & H announces three-digit price cuts on Apple’s MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac only this weekend





Black Friday trading remains strong, with new bargains ending on Sunday added to the mix, dropping prices to $ 1,069 for models with 16GB of RAM.

Black Friday weekend limited sale

In addition to the hundreds of Black Friday deals that have been extended to run throughout the weekend, B & H has launched three new promotions that offer readers significant price cuts on the popular M1 MacBook Air and 24-inch iMac models. bottom. Each configuration has 16GB of memory, which is twice the standard model.

In addition to special discounts on the system itself, B & H Payboo cardholders can save on sales tax in eligible states. For many, this is an additional $ 85 to $ 135 savings.

Exclusive contract for MacBook Air

MacBook Air (M1, 8 core CPU, 7 core GPU, 16GB, 256GB) Space Gray: $ 1,079 ($ 120 off) MacBook Air (M1 8 core CPU, 8 core GPU, 16GB, 512GB) Gold: $ 1,329 * (120) Dollar off)

24-inch iMac discount

24 “iMac (M1 8 core CPU, 7 core GPU, 16GB, 256GB) Silver: $ 1,399 * ($ 100 off) 24” iMac (M1 8 core CPU, 8 core GPU, 16GB, 256GB): $ 1,579 * (120) Dollar off)

Activation procedure

B & H Black Friday Weekend Sale Details

In addition, B & H has dozens of additional Apple transactions enabled. Here are some of our favorites from the latest sale.

iPad Pro price cut

12.9-inch iPad Pro (M1, 128GB, Wi-Fi): $ 999 ($ ​​100 off) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M1, 512GB, Wi-Fi) Space Gray: $ 1,249 ($ 150 off)

Additional iMac discount

24-inch iMac (M1 with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB, 1TB) Yellow: $ 1,999 ($ ​​100 off)

Savings on the 13-inch MacBook Pro [Compare prices]

13-inch Intel MacBook Pro (1.4GHz Core i5, 8GB, 256GB) Space Gray: $ 999 ($ ​​300 off) 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $ 1,549 ($ 150 off)

More technology transactions

Apple Insiders and Apple Authorized Resellers are running specials on their hardware, offering the lowest prices on many products, as well as saving bonuses on accessories, software, and more. Here are just a few of the transactions leading up to Black Friday:

