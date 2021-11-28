Google Pay Hinglish Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation Flow





Google Pay has announced the addition of a “Hinglish” language option that combines Hindi and English for Indian customers. According to the company, the addition of new language options is an attempt to achieve “more intuitive and natural” interactions via Google Pay. Now, with the digital payment app, users can choose from multiple Indian languages ​​such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati and Kannada. Marathi, Tamil, Telugu. In addition, Google Pay gets “voice to text”, so users can use voice input to pay directly to another user’s bank account.

Users can enter their account number by voice-entering their Hindi or English account number in the app. The account number will be verified by the sender before initiating payment. Another important feature we have announced is Bill Split, which helps users split and settle shared expenses. Google Pay further enhances the “My Shop” feature for micro enterprises and sellers. This tool will be available to sellers using the Google Pay for Business app and will help you “digitize” your future journey.

The software giant announced new features at today’s virtual event and shared the details individually in a blog post. In its vision for “Google for India 2021,” the company states that India “will continue to be a global leader in the adoption of digital technology.” As digital accelerated the country’s growth, Google used the Google Assistant to announce end-to-end for pilots. End the vaccine reservation flow in India. Here’s how the company describes this feature:

We have worked closely with COWIN to enable this integration. This makes it easier for people around the world to book vaccines in a more guided way. It gives you access to information and health care that you couldn’t reach in the way. This is an example of how technology can bridge access gaps and make concrete differences in people’s lives. “”

The vaccine reservation function will work not only in English but also in eight Indian languages, and will be rolled out in early 2022. Other developments include climate-related features that “discover important information in a timely manner and ensure people’s safety.” Google provides the latest Air Quality Information (AQI) to Google Search by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). You can now enter queries such as “Air Quality Near” or “Air Quality in Delhi” to see the air quality from the nearest station. We also partner with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather warnings for extreme climatic conditions. In extreme climatic conditions, severe weather alerts issued by IMD will be sent to your Android smartphone’s home.[]It will be displayed in the section. Not only on the screen, but also on Google search.

Read all the latest news. The latest news when the coronavirus news is here. Follow the telegram on Facebook and twitter.

Google Pay Hinglish Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation Flow

Source Link Google Pay Hinglish Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation Flow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohionewstime.com/google-pay-hinglish-announces-covid-19-vaccine-reservation-flow/288724/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos