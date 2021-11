Celebrating creativity, science, technology and innovation IISF 2021

New Delhi, November 28 (SocialNews.XYZ) The fusion of science and creative innovation will bring “ease of life” to the general public, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, said on Sunday. , It was not only the subject of research, but also envisioned the dimension of Indian festivals.

“Therefore, we need to celebrate science festivals in every city and village in India to drive young people to critical thinking,” he said at the Curtain Razor event prior to the 7th edition of the International Science Festival of India (IISF-2021). Said as follows. It will be held in Panaji from December 10th to 13th.

Minister, IISF exchanges knowledge and ideas and supports young students, scientists and technicians across India to support flagship programs such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swasth Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Digital India and Smart Villages. Said to provide the platform to the people. , Smart Cities, Namami Gange, Unnath Bharat Abhiyan were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years.

He said the main purpose of science festivals is to leverage people’s innovations and develop technology that is affordable to the masses.

IISF is a joint program of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and the NGO Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), working to promote science. The first edition of IISF was held in 2015. The main purpose of IISF is to celebrate science with people in India and around the world.

Earth Science Secretary, M. Dr. Ravichandran, Secretary of Energy, KN Vyas, CSIR DG, Shekhar Mande, President Vijnana Bharati, Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, and senior scientists and stakeholders participated in the program.

The festival is held in a hybrid fashion and the government is trying to set a world record.

The four-day festival consists of science film festivals to promote the spread of science among the public and aims to attract talented young science filmmakers and science enthusiasts. He has created Guinness World Records, Festival of Games and Toys products, Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Meet, Eco-Festival, New Age Technology Show, and National Social Organizations and Institutions Meet.

The program is supported by the active support of Vibha Vani India, a national consortium of grassroots development organizations and scientific institutions. The focus is on identifying and presenting development models that help improve livelihoods through entrepreneurship and technology, as well as independent community development.

Source: IANS

About Gopi

Gopi Adusumilli is a programmer. He is the editor of SocialNews.XYZ and the president of AGK Fire Inc.

He enjoys designing websites, developing mobile applications, and publishing news articles about current events from a variety of certified news sources.

As for writing, he likes to write about current world politics and Indian cinema. His future plans include developing SocialNews.XYZ into a news website without prejudice or judgment.

He can be contacted at [email protected]

like this:

Like reading …

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialnews.xyz/2021/11/28/iisf-2021-to-celebrate-creativity-science-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos