New Marvel Online MMO announced at Investor Slideshow

Daybreak Games Austin-based Dimensional Ink Gaming Studio, unveiled in an investor presentation yesterday, is developing a new Marvel MMO. However, according to the same presentation, it will probably take years before trailers and screenshots of upcoming online superhero games appear.

As discovered by Eurogamer and Miller of Twitch Streamer, Daybreaks’ parent company Enad Global 7 has released its financial report for the third quarter of 2021. In its online presentation, the company quietly announced that Daybreak and Dimensional Ink are working on a new AAA MMO powered by Marvel IP.

According to another slide in the presentation, the unpublished Marvel MMO is led by Jack Emmert. He is currently in charge of DC Universe Online, but before that he helped design and run the City of Heroes and co-founded Cryptic Studios, the studio behind the MMO.

I don’t expect to play this Marvel game right away. In the presentation, it has been listed as a long-term project since 2022. Therefore, if this game ends and is released, it will not see the light of day until 2023 or 2024.

Interestingly, it was reported in 2019 that Daybreak was trying to develop a Marvel MMO around 2018, before the studio was hit by a layoff. It wasn’t long before the Marvel game seemed to be shelved. However, it seems to have revived. It makes sense. I was talking about a cartoon superhero. Those guys and gals never die for a long time.

Daybreak, Marvel, and Diminesinal Ink have not yet officially confirmed the news.

Hopefully this Marvel MMO is more successful than past attempts. There was the aforementioned Marvel MMO reportedly canned by Daybreak in 2018, but before that was the 2013 release of the failed Marvel Heroes that shut down following some renaming in 2017. .. Before all that, Emmerts Cryptic Studios was working at Marvel MMO with Microsoft. However, the game was canceled in 2008 and reborn as Champions Online. ChampionsOnline still exists in 2021. No one knows how many other unannounced Marvel MMOs have been planned, proposed or canceled in the last decade.

But the recent influx of Marvel games seems to have convinced someone with money that the world is ready for a Marvel MMO. Well, another Marvel MMO. Future Revolution on mobile phones and tablets is already out and is actually pretty good.

