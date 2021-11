Google Street View driver remains blushing after visiting McDonald’s drive-through

After ordering a meal while driving a Google Street View car, people have left seams due to driver blunders and mistakes are permanently recorded

Load video

Video not available

Video will play automatically immediately 8 Cancel

Play now

Google Maps: Driver accidentally reveals credit card in Street View

How much do you like McDonald’s?

If the answer happens to be “lots”, you are a good companion.

A hungry Google Street View driver seems to have been unable to stop in search of a hamburger at work.

While driving Poppleton in York, the driver went through a drive-through and ordered a cheeky burger.

Earlier, people claimed to have found ghostly figures and discussions while using the features of Google Maps.

However, eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that this time it is quite different. It’s a bodyless hand handing over your card in a drive-through.

The video is now viral (

image:

tiktok.com/@googlemapsfun/) Street View driver visits drive-through (

image:

tiktok.com/@googlemapsfun/)

Send the news you need directly to your inbox.Sign up for the Mirror Newsletter here

The TikTok account @googlemapsfun shared the moment the Google Street View driver pays in the window and recorded over 1 million views.

They shared the video and added that “Google is leaking a credit card at McDonald’s.”

The viewer had seams left on the gaffe, as he commented, “I’m sitting in the car all day and munching on McDonald’s.”

Another person said, “Imagine ordering a sneaky McDonald’s and getting caught because the Street View car is right behind you. You have to move around the country.”

Third addition: “And now their boss knows it’s stuck on Google Maps forever. They must regret getting the burger now.”

“Why didn’t they just park?” Asked another.

Meanwhile, a man honed his entire McDonald’s Christmas menu in 24 minutes and was immersed in a festive spirit.

Professional fast-eating eater Kyle Gibson ate nearly 10,000 calories, dubbing a rare challenge as “easy.”

The 9,600 calorie food contained:

Three Celebration Crispy Chicken Stack Burgers

3 celebration stacks (beef ones)

Two cheese share boxes

8 celebration pies

Two celebrations McFlurries

read more

Quality Street fan smoke after counting how many sweets are actually there

read more

Single Mom transforms a monotonous cottage that hides an incredible hand-painted interior

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/google-street-view-driver-left-25566143 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos