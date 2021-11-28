VCs play an important role in the fight against climate change, but they can’t do everything – TechCrunch





Ion Yadigaroglu is a managing partner of the Capricorn Investment Group and a GP of Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund. He is an early investor in iconic deep tech companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, Planet, Saidrone, QuantumScape, Joby Aviation, Helion Energy, Twelve, Electric Hydrogen and Redwood Materials. He is a board member of the Technical Advisory Group of the nonprofit Ceres and MethaneSAT.

While COP26, held last week in Glasgow, avoided disasters, it also revealed an important role for the private sector in tackling climate change. Perhaps the most promising was a new commitment from the private sector, in addition to some notable political victories to deal with methane spills and rekindle frayed cooperation between economies.

In 2006, Al Gore’s film An Inconvenient Truth ignited a $ 25 billion venture investment in clean technology, primarily in the areas of solar and ethanol. Despite investors’ optimism, much of this capital burned out after just a few years, and as a result, many venture investors categorically avoided clean technology for most of the decade.

Thanks to the success of the first Clean Tech Wave, we are naturally optimistic about VC’s role in helping to fund and scale game-changing clean tech solutions. As we break out of COP26 and the world relies on the rapid adoption of clean technology to tackle climate change, it is important to understand not only the further potential of VCs, but also their limitations.

VC’s strengths

At its best, venture models allow young companies to take risks of early technology and pursue innovation in ways that large companies cannot. It may seem counterintuitive, but the extra-magical venture-backed startups created by high-performing founders and organizations often outperform much larger and more well-funded companies.

For a decade, an early startup at the time, Tesla has easily exhausted and thought out VW, Ford, and other established car companies when it comes to engineering, designing, and manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs). Similarly, startups Joby Aviation and Lilium orbit around Boeing and Airbus on electric vertical takeoff (eVTOL) aircraft, and Quantum Scape is leading the next generation of all-solid-state batteries.

With a short-term perspective, CEOs of large companies focus on gradual growth, cost savings, and other market-led obligations to withstand the risks needed to develop and commercialize disruptive innovation. I can’t. History is full of vibrant lessons in the turmoil, but the CEOs of large companies are still not in control. As a result, long-term vision, high risk, and lack of leadership continue to find areas that create unique opportunities for VCs. A striking example is that 20 years after Tesla, there are still opportunities to electrify transportation spaces. For example, as the EV revolution is underway, the need to recycle EVs and their batteries has become important to sustain growth. Leading position in this early effort to recycle batteries is once again occupied by startup Redwood Materials.

Venture investors can drive climate-friendly turmoil in many legacy industries. For example, consider the chemical and manufacturing departments. Incumbent companies in these and other heavy industries are slow-moving and culturally incompetent in dealing with turmoil. VC Money, on the other hand, uses renewable energy to separate hydrogen from water and carbon from air, combining these elements with all chemicals to sustainably source hydrocarbons. We support the development of unavoidable technologies. So far, it has been made from coal, oil and gas. Young companies like Electric Hydrogen and Twelve do just that.

Ventures are also in a good position to fund technologies such as fusion energy. Other than the government, there are basically no existing companies in this area, and no neighbors are bold enough to grab the day, so this area relies on startups. Several start-ups, such as Helion Energy and Commonwealth Fusion Systems, have raised more than $ 500 million each this year.

VC can’t solve everything

Despite my optimistic view of the ability to influence, it’s important to remember that technology, let alone venture funding, is only part of the puzzle of dealing with climate change. Clean technology solutions need to scale unnaturally fast to counter the constant march of climate change, and VCs are not well organized as a sector to address some of these key challenges.

First, you need to confirm the huge amount of capital. Everything in VC is dwarfed and flows into low-risk, already established solar, wind and storage technologies. It often occurs in countries where currencies are weak and funding costs are much higher than near-free funding. In the United States. Our estimates indicate that more than $ 30 trillion, and thus more than 10% of all investable capital in the world, will need to be invested in the next 10 years with a rate of return of less than a few percent. Otherwise, clean infrastructure will not grow fast enough to combat the constant tides of climate change.

Fortunately, huge amounts of capital are now suffering from bonds with a lower rate of return than renewables. One of the challenges of the last decade is to encourage other sectors of the financial markets to redistribute some of their capital, especially in emerging markets where demand for electricity, transportation, materials and food is growing rapidly. is. VCs with high returns and demand for inconsistent capital sizes have little to do with this huge but critical infrastructure challenge and opportunity.

Many people point to impact investing as a way around this problem. And the truth: In our early days, we were often the only capital available for new startups, and therefore we had the leverage to demand high returns. You can invest in influential initiatives without sacrificing financial incentives.

However, many new funds have been added to pursue clean technology opportunities, making it difficult to balance impact and return. You need to be aware of the potential discrepancies between high revenue and high impact. VCs today need to add singular values ​​to justify rising cost of capital and maintain discipline in the great enthusiasm of this sector. It’s very appealing to chase hot opportunities and focus on the proliferation of more mainstream technologies. In my view, clean technology is still ripe for breakthrough innovations, and the most influential and best VCs maintain a contrarian philosophy, are unpopular and attract capital in the early stages. Focus on areas where you cannot.

Second, the importance of government intervention cannot be overlooked. The market is not driving existing companies in the energy and other industrial sectors to move away from dirty fossil-based systems fast enough. Despite the promise of Net Zero’s pledge and increased accountability for the consequences demanded by shareholders, government obligations may still be needed to speed up this process.

Finally, philanthropy has an important role. I am very proud to have helped launch the non-profit MethaneSAT. It is an organization that monitors methane leaks from the world’s oil and gas businesses through satellite imagery. While clearly influential, the initiative’s role as an open and objective policy enforcement tool is not well aligned with its commercial efforts. There are many other important non-profit interventions to fund and pursue.

It is a great privilege to be able to support some of the most iconic and important companies and technologies of clean technology from an early stage. But enabling these technologies and the start-ups around them remains the only element in the fight against climate change. Excitement for new technologies cannot distract us from the tremendous infrastructure tasks that will be needed in the near future. A significant portion of the world’s financial capital needs to pay attention to this area, and other forms of social, political and philanthropic capital will also be deployed to secure a more stable future for the next generation. is needed.

