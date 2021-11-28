Blockchain with technology for change





Despite the denials dispelling the benefits of blockchain technology, more and more are embracing its true nature. Increased security, increased transparency, traceability and efficiency are one of the main destructive virtues of blockchain and are now expanding into other industries as well as the financial sector.

According to the CB Insights Market Sizing Tool, annual spending on blockchain solutions is expected to reach US $ 16 billion (RM68 billion) by 2023. Considering the investment in blockchain and cryptocurrencies of US $ 8.7 billion in the first half of 2021, it is estimated to be US $ 16. Billions are potentially within reach of future investments.

Recognizing this, the Government of Malaysia, through the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital), is working with organizations such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to support the building of sustainable ecosystems in each country. We are developing a grant. High-tech and fintech industry.

Through the Digital Investments Future5 Strategy and Digital Investments Office, MDEC aims to promote digital investment in Malaysia by focusing on blockchain as one of the five major emerging technologies.

As the world adapts to the new business environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, technology-driven solutions have been a priority for future economic growth.

Recognizing the changing landscape, IIB Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB), announced in July 2021 Iskandar with the goal of bringing together an innovative spirit by sharing innovative solutions. Launched Global Innovation and Technology Exchange (Ignite). Knowledge of thinking and emerging technologies.

The recent Ignite Blockchain conference, September 28-29, 2021, was attended by a great lineup of businesses, policy makers, industry enablers and tech enthusiasts.

MDEC plays a role in strengthening each country’s unique value proposition to become the heart of Digital ASEAN as a catalyst for building Malaysia’s digital economy.

To support this milestone event, we listen and speak to champions who are striving to build a stronger ecosystem for the local blockchain industry.

Medini’s Blockchain Village (BV @ M),

IIB Ventures SdnBhd

Leading the ecosystem development of Malaysia’s blockchain industry is IIB Ventures Sdn Bhd under the Medini Blockchain Village (BV @ M) Initiative. BV @ M is developing and establishing a blockchain ecosystem in the city of Medini, Johor, with the aim of attracting both Malaysian blockchain enthusiasts and talent seekers. To date, the platform has attracted six regional and local blockchain players and secured 1,045 jobs with an investment of RM323 million.

Technology changed the course of the pandemic when the world awoke to be fully digital overnight. One such technology is blockchain, which has redefined the economic sector to become digitally seamless and recorded in an open distributed ledger, said Mohd Ibrahim Abdul Majid, vice president of investment attractions at IIB Ventures. increase.

Blockchain spans various sectors such as finance, healthcare, insurance, Takaful, and even social finance (such as collecting and distributing zakat payments) and can revolutionize each industry. ..

Ibrahim said: Blockchain game changers are the ability to decentralize existing platforms without central supervision and eliminate fraud that has been an industry pain for cybersecurity. As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, I strongly believe that blockchain will be Malaysia’s next Digital Frontier.

CreateWills Sdn Bhd

CreateWills went live in 2018 as an online will-making platform that reaches Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Kingdom geographically, offering both traditional and Islamic wills.

Its seamless digital process promotes the convenience of potential users, as real estate planning has become so important, especially due to the impact of Farade on Islam. A special algorithm developed by CreateWills makes it easy to plan legacy and wealth distribution. Cumulatively, Create Wills has successfully increased its user base to 12,000.

As its (blockchain) beneficial value gains momentum, we are integrating blockchain to reinforce CreateWills’ own proposal, emphasized by Raymond Gabriel, CEO of the CreateWills group.

Instead of the simple vanilla authentication model, we are also considering blockchain for other applications. Industry distress is the verification of wills and proceedings related to wills, often attracting challengers to the authenticity of wills. We would like to address this issue through blockchain and other technologies.

Finterra Technologies

Finterra is a fintech company specializing in blockchain-based Islamic applications. Founded in 2017, the company has expanded its presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and India.

Under the influence of Covid-19, the Islamic fintech sector and related technology sectors have become one of the pillars of the country’s economic growth. Within the Finterras blockchain initiative, convergence with waqf promoted its own sales proposals to the global arena.

Its flagship product, the Waqf chain, has been successful in addressing decades of waqf issues such as asset accountability, liquidity, mismanagement and transparency.

We are only touching the surface of many applications in the blockchain. As a market leader, Fintera strives to maintain innovation in Islamic financial solutions. Hamid Rashid, founder of Finterra, says decentralization of Islamic finance holds the key to accelerating the democratization of underprivileged communities and their inclusion in Islamic financial services.

As we build a strong value proposition in Malaysia’s digital economy, blockchain as a maxim for change can become a central pillar for advancing the needle.

This article was contributed by Ruslena Ramli, MDEC Director of FinTech and the Islamic Digital Economy.

