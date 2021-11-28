How to set your Google Chrome homepage as your favorite website





Users can change Google Chrome’s default home page and landing page to any website so that it opens each time the browser is launched.

The default home page for Google Chrome is a new tab page that contains a Google search bar and links to the most visited websites. However, users can easily change to any site or web page with just a few clicks. Changing the default home page will add a new home button to the address bar or, in Google terms, an “omnibox”. After opening your browser, you can click the button to go to your new home page.

Users can also set their browser to open the home page every time instead of a new tab page. This means that each time you open your browser, users can go directly to your favorite website without clicking an additional button. Both options are relatively easy to implement and require just a few clicks. This process is similar on both Windows and macOS.

To change the default home page for Google Chrome, launch your browser and click the 3-dot menu button in the upper right corner. From the drop-down menu[設定]Choose.On the next page, in the left sidebar[外観]Click and use the toggle in the right pane[ホームボタンを表示]Enable the option. Finally,[カスタムWebアドレスを入力してください]Select the radio button next to and enter your new home page address. When you enter the URL, the URL is automatically saved and at the top of your browser[更新]Right next to the button[ホーム]A button will be added. From now on, when you click the home button, you will be redirected to the newly entered URL.

You can also change the default landing page

Chrome also has the option to change the default landing page, which is the first page displayed when the browser is launched.This is the default[新しいタブ]It’s a page, but you can easily change it to almost anything your users want.To make changes, launch your browser and as described above[設定]Go to the menu. Instead of Appearance, click the Startup option in the left sidebar.Then, in the right pane, the user[中断したところから続行]You can select. This will restart the tab that was open the last time you closed the browser. Users can also open specific web pages if desired. This may be the home page or other website that the user wants.

To select a specific web page to open each time you launch[特定のページまたはページのセットを開く]Click the radio button next to the option. next,[新しいページを追加]Select and enter the URL of the specified site in the pop-up box that opens. Finally, press Add to save your settings and restart your browser for the changes to take effect. From now on, every time Google Chrome is launched, the newly added web page will open automatically.

