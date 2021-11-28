Best Cyber ​​Monday Game Monitor Deals from Dell, Alienware, Samsung, LG and more





Now that you’ve upgraded to a new glossy graphics card, it’s time to look for a better monitor. There is no better time than Cyber ​​Monday. The best deals on game monitors are always around holidays, and this year is no exception. Samsung Odyssey G Series, Dell and Alienware, and LG UltraGear monitors have some great deals. Game monitors have improved dramatically over the past few years with the evolution of wide-angle VA and IPS monitors, which boast faster response times, higher refresh rates, and adaptive synchronization technology. The screen size has also increased. Previously, 22-inch or 24-inch monitors were standard, but now you can see mainstream monitor sizes up to 49 inches. You can choose from a variety of sizes and prices.

Cyber ​​Monday Deal: Dell S2721DGF 27 “Gaming Monitor

Dell S2721DGF 27 “2560×1440 1ms 165Hz G-SYNCIPS Gaming Monitor

This excellent Dell monitor has set a new price for Black Friday. It’s one of the best 27-inch gaming monitors you can buy for less than $ 500. The S2721DGF boasts a high quality IPS panel (better than the VA panel on the popular S3220DGF model). It has a wide viewing angle and excellent color expression including 98%. DCI-P3 color coverage, ultra-fast 1ms response time, refresh rate up to 165Hz via DisplayPort. It is also compatible with FreeSync Premium Pro and G-SYNC.

Cyber ​​Monday Deal: Samsung Odyssey G9 49 “QLED Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey G9 49 “51 20×1440 Curved 1ms 240Hz G-SYNCQ LED Gaming Monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is one of the largest and most immersive gaming monitors on the market. Last week’s Black Friday was a big hit, but this time it’s cheaper than ever. Today, Amazon offers monitors for $ 999.99, which has reached the price of $ 1,000 for the first time. The Odyssey G9 boasts a 49-inch 5120×1440 curved display with 1ms fast response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and G-SYNC compatibility. It also boasts a high contrast ratio, excellent color expression and a wide viewing angle thanks to the QLED VA panel. ..

Cyber ​​Monday Deal: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49 “Mini LED Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49 “51 20×1440 Curved 1ms 240Hz G-SYNC Mini LED Gaming Monitor

The new 2021 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor has received the first ever discount, a whopping $ 500. This is the first mini LED gaming monitor we’ve seen and is easily the best monitor in Samsung’s “Odyssey” series. Mini LED technology is not very common in mainstream technology. You can see it on the finest Samsung and TCLTV models and the (most expensive) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 “XDR tablet. The cost keeps 99% of us gamers away, but those who can afford it. For, currently you can’t find a better dedicated game monitor.

Cyber ​​Monday Deal: Alienware AW3820DW 38 “Monitor

Alienware AW3821DW 38 “3840×1600 Curved 1ms 144Hz G-SYNC Ultimate Nano IPS Gaming Monitor

Get Alienware’s biggest and best game monitor for $ 600 off. This is the lowest price ever. This monitor boasts a huge screen size and resolution to back it up. This is one of the few monitors certified for “G-SYNC Ultimate”. This means that this monitor also incorporates a higher-end NVIDIA GSYNC processor for better HDR, brighter images, and more faithful color reproduction. The IPS panel boasts a true 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate.

