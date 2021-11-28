Week of Review: GeekWire’s Most Popular Articles for the Week of November 21, 2021





Check out last week’s latest technology and startup news. This is the most popular story on GeekWire for the week of November 21, 2021.

The most popular articles on GeekWire

What is the Metaverse? How far are you?read more

Amazon’s vice president, Cameron James, who recently worked in the company’s physical store, left the Seattle company this week after playing various roles for over 14 years.read more

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Space Venture plans to fly six orbital space travelers next month. This is the first time for the company’s New Shepard spacecraft.read more

Wal-Mart has partnered with Virginia-based DroneUp on a network of drone delivery hubs, starting with a neighboring market in Ark’s Farmington.read more

This year’s unusual holiday season is about managing expectations.read more

Greedy reader Bill Gates is constantly consuming information and expanding the amount of knowledge his brain can hold.read more

Researchers at the University of Washington are developing wearable devices to detect opioid overdose and administer drugs to reverse them.read more

News: Seattle’s startup CoreStack has raised a $ 30 million Series B round led by Avatar Growth Capital.read more

Seattle startups with the vision of electric powerboats are joining forces with legacy automakers shifting their gear towards sustainability in a deal announced Monday.read more

Databricks, a San Francisco-based data and artificial intelligence company, is expanding its presence in the Seattle area and growing its engineering team.read more

